Top 5 Animal Crossing characters in New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons showcases some of the most unique, quirky, and likable characters in the series.

There are visiting characters, special NPCs that play a role in every day island life, and villagers galore. Beloved characters from prior Animal Crossing games and new faces make each island a different experience.

Fans of the social simulation franchise are vocal about which villagers deserve a home on the island. They also have no problem hoisting up the popular workers and guests of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters

#5 - Lucky

Image via Nintendo

Lucky is an ironic name for this Animal Crossing dog. He looks a bit like a mummy because of the body wrapping he adorns. That has garnered sympathy from the game's fan base. Lucky has appeared in every game of the series, making him a long-beloved icon that players have sought out for their New Horizons island.

#4 - Marshal

Image via Nintendo

This smug squirrel is one of the most popular villagers Animal Crossing has ever seen. In New Horizons, his home has a cafe theme. That is one of the driving factors for why he is so well-liked. His home is incredibly welcoming. The fluffy white fellow knows how cool he is, isn't afraid to say it, and can befriend anybody.

#3 - Isabelle

Image via Nintendo

Isabelle has become the face of the Animal Crossing franchise. Her role in New Horizons is a bit different than past iterations, but she is often at the forefront of island activities. Every day starts with Isabelle's happy face. She delivers the island announcements and cute quips if there isn't anything to discuss.

#2 - Raymond

Image via Nintendo

Raymond's personality and style are uncommon in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This makes him one of the most desirable creatures of the series. His heterochromia (each eye having a different color) adds to that desirability. Raymond makes snarky comments that are quite comical. There isn't another villager like him.

#1 - K.K. Slider

Image via Nintendo

K.K. Slider has it all. He is cool, entertaining, laid back, and just downright groovy. The musician has graced every Animal Crossing title with his plentiful playlist. His Saturday night concerts are often players' most looked-forward-to event of the week. The musical dog dishes out copies of his songs each weekend, adding to his already massive appeal.