One of the best things about Animal Crossing is the option to design and customize just about anything that comes along.

That customization even includes the player's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While players can edit the rivers and land of the island later on, they are first given a choice between certain island layouts.

There are some absolutely loved by fans and others that are completely despised. That just shows how hardcore Animal Crossing players can be. Getting that perfect island layout in the selection screen is an utter blessing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Animal Crossing island layouts

#5 - Nice and Wide

Image via Nintendo

Each section of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons island is nice and wide. Resident Services won't be centered on the map, but the river sections most certainly are not in the way. The ponds are also off to the side for initial building prior to being able to completely redo the island structure.

#4 - Solid Divide

Image via Nintendo

Resident Services is near the bottom of the island, but it is centered on the map. The entirety of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons island is divided nicely. While the top river portion does jutt off to the east, the rest of the island is almost symmetrical in terms of land.

#3 - Spacious East

Image via Nintendo

This island layout is extremely spacious, especially to the eastern side of it. Animal Crossing players love their space, in order to create vast lands of whatever their minds can think up. The river doesn't go crazy and take up a ton of unnecessary area. The east is loaded with land and the space surrounding Resident Services isn't too bad.

#2 - Centric Resident Services

Image via Nintendo

Having Resident Services in the center of the map is ideal for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. It makes it easily locatable and just sets a tone for the rest of the island's designability. The split of the river creates pretty even spaces across the entire island and there is a neat little extra river-like area in the northeast corner.

#1 - Spacious Resident Services

Image via Nintendo

Resident Services is not in the center of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons island layout, but it is still considered near perfect. The way the river splits off creates an incredible amount of space around the Resident Services area. That gives players the absolute most in terms of forming a creative town square.