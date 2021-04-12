Animal Crossing: Follow these simple methods to become a millionaire in New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players always do their best to make their islands as decorative as possible. Players need a constant supply of money in the form of in-game bells to achieve this goal.

The title in the long-running franchise allows players to earn bells in the most quirky ways possible. Previous entries in the franchise have laid the perfect foundation for this, and New Horizons has thrived upon it.

Some of these decorative items and seasonal items require players to spend a hefty sum of bells, which are not as easy to earn.

There are certain ways to guarantee a good amount of bells, and if done properly, they enable players to become millionaires.

How to become a millionaire in Animal Crossing

Selling fossils

Rare fossils are scattered all over the island. The players will have to unearth them, so this method is relatively tougher than the others because players will have to roam around their islands looking for fossils.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

However, once players spot them, they need to be taken to the museum, where they are bought at ludicrous prices. More importantly, selling any duplicates will net the players' thousands of bells.

Money tree in Animal Crossing

This method is a physical representation of money that grows on trees. Players need to make a small investment, but unlike other methods, this process offers a guaranteed return.

Players need to start by digging a hole in their islands and planting 10,000 bells.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

That's about it. Players will need to check back after a couple of days and should find 30,000 bells. The best part about this method is that players can repeat this process as many times as they want.

The only condition is the investment of 10,000 bells.

Peacock butterflies

Several species of insects are found on the Animal Crossing island. While some are rare, others are pretty common. Selling these rare insects or bugs will get players a hefty sum of bells. Naturally, they aren't as easy to locate.

Peacock Butterflies are a massive attraction in the title and can be sold to Timmy and Tommy at a pretty lucrative price.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

They sell for 2,500 bells apiece, whereas Flick offers up to 3,752 bells per piece. If players can’t see any Peacock Butterflies on their island, it means they haven’t planted any black, blue, or purple flowers.

To make the most of this method, Animal Crossing players will need to plant several black, blue, or purple flowers. Make sure to farm only at midday, as they don't spawn during the early morning or night.

Tarantula island

The Tarantula island in Animal Crossing is another fine attraction. Players need to head to a deserted island after 7:00 PM and pick all the weeds, flowers and cut down all the trees in the island. Follow this up by dumping all the resources that have been collected on the beach.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Tarantulas will come out later in the day. To sell them, players need to grab as many as they can. Collecting and selling these Tarantulas will make the players extremely rich as each Tarantula in Animal Crossing sells for 8,000 bells. Players will be happy to learn that Flick can buy them for 12,000 bells.

The Stalk Market

The Stalk Market is one of the easiest but riskiest ways of earning bells in Animal Crossing.

Selling turnips isn't the only way, but it probably is the easiest way to earn bells in the title. Turnips operate in the game on a weekly cycle. Players can purchase them every Sunday from a boar named Daisy Mae. She sells these turnips from 5 AM to 12 PM.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Mae sells them in bundles of 10 and the price varies each week. The price usually varies from 90 to 110 bells per turnip. The players are free to purchase as many bells from her as they want, as long as she’s on their island. The only condition is that the players need to have enough bells to purchase them.

Timmy and Tommy roam around the island purchasing these turnips. However, they don't purchase the turnips on Sundays. Anything above 200 bells is a decent price for a turnip.

On a good week, these turnips might go for over 400 bells apiece. Timmy and Tommy change the price of these turnips twice everyday, so players can track these in order to spot a recurring pattern.

Animal Crossing players need to sell these turnips before the following Sunday. Players can store these turnips in their home storage or store them outside. The turnips, however, need to be fenced, or other Animal Crossing characters will pick them up.