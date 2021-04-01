Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to purchase, store and sell turnips to earn a hefty profit 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to earn money in the quirkiest ways. Players can indulge in a variety of activities and can also sell fruits, bugs, fish, and other seasonal items to earn a living.

Animal Crossing players, over the course of the last year, have identified several interesting ways of earning money. These include planting bells to grow a money tree to selling crafted items. It is important to note that selling seasonal crafted items gets the players double of what the regular crafted items do.

Be that as it may, there are items in the game that guarantee a lucrative price each time the players try to sell them.

Turnips are one such item and become a hot topic in the game every Sunday.

Selling turnips is an easy way of earning bells in Animal Crossing

Selling turnips isn't the only way, but it probably is the easiest way to earn bells in the title. Turnips operate in the game on a weekly cycle. Players can purchase them every Sunday from a boar named Daisy Mae. She sells these turnips from 5 AM to 12 PM.

Mae sells them in bundles of 10 and the price varies each week. But the price usually varies from 90 to 110 bells per turnip. The players are free to purchase as many bells from her as they want, as long as she’s on their island. The only condition is that the players need to have enough bells to purchase them.

The players need to sell these turnips before the following Sunday. Players can store these turnips in their house storage or can store them outside. The turnips, however, need to be fenced, or other Animal Crossing characters can easily pick them up.

When should you sell these turnips in Animal Crossing

Timmy and Tommy roam around the island purchasing these turnips. Sadly, they don't purchase the turnips on Sundays. Anything above 200 bells is a decent price for a turnip. On a good week, these turnips might go for over 400 bells apiece. Timmy and Tommy change the price of these turnips twice everyday, so the players can track these in order to spot a recurring pattern.

It is important to note that the prices of these turnips will increase at least twice a week in Animal Crossing. The gamble is whether the players decide to sell on that first increase or wait for another one.

Several Animal Crossing players are currently participating in the stalk market and hence might give a better price for the turnips than Timmy and Tommy in Animal Crossing.

More importantly, rotten turnips attract a range of insects and flies. This will enable the players to catch seasonal critters and add them to their Critterpedia.