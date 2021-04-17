Rarest fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

At its core, every entry in the Animal Crossing franchise has been about making new friends, honing decorating skills, and raking in bells. New Horizons, which came out last year and completed its one-year anniversary just a few days back, is no different.

The premise of the game is similar to the previous titles; however, certain aspects of the game, including custom designs and critters, are rather distinct.

Each month brings in new critters, and similarly, the end of each month also means that certain fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures won't make their way to the island for a long time.

Selling rare critters, including rare fish in Animal Crossing, gets players a good amount of bells. Catching these rare fish is no easy task. Players have to spend a good deal of their time searching for these, which are sometimes found only during specific hours in the day.

On the flip side, certain species of fish are easily available, and while these might help Animal Crossing players in completing their critterpedia, they don't sell for a lot.

Rarest fishes in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Gigas Giant Clam

Spotting a large shadow when out swimming in the ocean is often a good sign, as most of the larger sea creatures bring in a respectable sum of bells. One of the more desirable large sea creatures is the Gigas Giant Clam.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Advertisement

Also read: What events are returning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2021?

The Gigas Giant Clam is found at all times in the day from May to September in the Northern Hemisphere and November to March in the Southern Hemisphere. Be that as it may, it's not as easy to spot and sells for an astounding 15,000 bells.

Football Fish

The Football Fish is one of the most peculiar-looking fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizon's characters and their hidden secrets

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Players can catch the fish between 9 AM to 4 PM from November to March, which essentially means that it went off of the Animal Crossing island just last month.

The players can use time travel to try to catch it. Players who want to pursue a natural course of events will have to wait until next year to be able to get their hands on the bio-luminescent fish.

Advertisement

Golden Trout

It is important to note that the aforementioned fish isn't made out of gold, but it's worth the effort at the price it sells.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Also read: Corpse Husband's in-game hug leaves Valkyrae in stitches

Sporting some spectacular gold and red scales and fetching 15,000 bells apiece at Nook's Cranny, these things are an angler's dream. Unfortunately for players, they're also one of the game's rarest catches. They only appear from March to May and September to November from 4 am to 9 pm.

They're only found at the source of the river in the Animal Crossing island, which is one of the highest points on the island.

Pearl

These aren't fish, but they are only found by diving in the ocean, which is a rather uphill task.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

These pearls are rare and valuable creatures that are technically crafting materials and can't be added to the Critterpedia. That said, pearls net 10,000 bells when sold to Nook's Cranny, and they can also be used to craft some pretty rare stuff.

For players who don't want to make the effort of diving in the ocean, Pascal in Animal Crossing offers them in trade fairly regularly.

Advertisement

Barreleye

The Barreleye in Animal Crossing looks like any other common fish in the game, but it sells for an astounding 15,000 bells when sold at Nook's Cranny.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

It is a fish that can be found throughout the year between 9 PM and 4 AM. It casts a small shadow when in the water, and it may easily be passed up by Animal Crossing islanders looking to snag a fish with a fin.

Great White Shark

The rarest of the New Horizons shark family consisting of the Great White Shark, the Hammerhead Shark, the Whale Shark, and the Saw Shark; this oceanic beast can only be found in the sea from 9 pm to 4 am from July to September.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Most Animal Crossing players decide on not selling this fish as it is one of the rarest in the game and looks perfect as a decorating item.

Coelacanth

Coelacanth can be found on the island's shores and fetches 15,000 bells at Nook's Cranny. Sporting a wicked prehistoric look, these things are the be-all and end-all of the AC fishing world.

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Though they can be found year-round and at any time of day, the Coelacanth can only be caught while it's raining. Since it's impossible to determine when it will rain in-game ahead of time, players will have to wait around and hope for the best should they be questing to catch one of these legendary creatures.