Animal Crossing is one of the most peaceful and relaxing video game franchises ever.

From enjoying the beach, to hanging out with friends, or simply listening to some of the amazing music, Animal Crossing is a wonderful getaway for many Nintendo fans.

There is music that plays in the shops on the island at different times and for different events, and even an artist known as K.K. Slider that plays concerts and gives away copies of his tunes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Animal Crossing songs

#5 - Animal Crossing Theme (Gamecube)

The original Animal Crossing for the Gamecube was one of the most innovative games of that generation. People of all ages jumped into this new world that moved in real time and everything had seemingly real consequences. The game's theme song is absolutely iconic and utterly relaxing.

#4 - K.K. Metal

K.K. Slider pulls up on Saturday nights and plays some tunes for the townsfolk in every iteration of Animal Crossing. While his songs are mostly calm jams, he is known to get a bit wild. K.K. Metal takes everything we know about K.K. Slider and flips it on its head. This song absolutely rocks.

#3 - Welcome Horizons

Welcome Horizons is the main theme for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is in advertisements and K.K. Slider will even play it when requested. The song takes what fans loved about the original Animal Crossing theme, modernizes it, and truly gives us something to enjoy. This song is perfect for cruising along the beach or just sitting down and listening.

#2 - Bubblegum K.K.

Bubblegum K.K. has become K.K. Slider's signature tune. Fans just absolutely adore this song from the traveling musician. It's an upbeat jam that takes all of K.K. Slider's best features and smashes them into one amazing song. Bubblegum K.K. just hits right on a cool Saturday night in the town square of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

#1 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons 10 A.M.

There is just something about the song that plays when you are traveling around your island at 10 A.M. It is insanely catchy and will stay in your mind for the remainder of the day, even when the songs for others times come on. The bass and guitar are extremely groovy. This song absolutely slaps.