Animal Crossing: Joe Biden, Guy Fieri, Brie Larson and more hopped on the bandwagon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has quickly risen up Nintendo's ranks. It is currently the second most bought Nintendo Switch title, with over 32 million units sold in just over a year. It is also the tenth best-selling title in Nintendo's entire catalog. Safe to say, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a unique and popular game.

A boatload of celebrities have played the game. Animal Crossing's release coincided with the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it remains popular to this day and has quite the famous following.

Celebrities who play Animal Crossing

Perhaps the most famous person in the United States, President Joe Biden created an island in November to help with his campaign against former president Donald Trump.

Biden's island has an office that is filled with things from his campaign: mugs, posters and other things to hand out. It has posters on the wall and desks, much like a real office would. There are photo opportunities and players can speak with Biden. All he says, fittingly, is "No malarkey!"

Joe Biden's Animal Crossing Island. Image via CNN

Another celebrity who joined the Animal Crossing hype train is former Disney channel and current Riverdale star Cole Sprouse. He even took to Twitter to ask his followers for help with the game.

Need to sell these turnips to the stalk market. Who has a good selling price? — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) May 7, 2020

Needless to say, his fans were shocked and pleased to know that Sprouse enjoys the hit Nintendo game.

Chrissy Teigen, the model and TV personality, also couldn't resist Animal Crossing's allure. Teigen tweets regularly about the game, sharing things with her fans.

These are apparently “pieces of rice” on my face pic.twitter.com/1wYThg3DyK — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2020

Teigen also expressed her disappointment at the game's apparent lack of substance. She claims that long-time fans such as herself crave more out of Animal Crossing.

pocket animal crossing might be okay for you AC newbies but for us tom nook loyalists it is merely a hit of the crack that is actual, real, animal crossing. It lacks the heart. The soul. It's a sandwich with no meat. A car without tires. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2017

Grammy award winner T-Pain, best known for his hit song "Buy U a Drank," also enjoys Animal Crossing. T-Pain tweeted about his stellar gaming skills and strong husband skills.

My wife was runnin low on bells so i had to hop over to her island to make sure she was set for the week. Go get yaself somethin nice lol pic.twitter.com/WcXAR10cmY — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 1, 2020

What a lucky woman. T-Pain also marketed Cottonnelle toilet paper on Animal Crossing, showcasing that he is a man of many talents. Maisie Williams, perhaps better known as Game of Thrones' Arya Stark, is another in the long list of celebrities who play Animal Crossing. Williams gave IGN a tour of her island and showed off her skills.

It makes perfect sense for the mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, to have his own Flavortown Island in Animal Crossing. Fieri created his island and has even seen it dubbed "Fieri Crossing", a fitting honor for Fieri.

Guy Fieri loves Animal Crossing. Image via Twinfinite

Fieri tweeted out the image and paid homage to the game's central character, Tom Nook. Fieri's fans were more than impressed and happy to see their beloved Food Network star join their favorite game.

I’m here on Flavortown Island checkin’ out a joint run by local legend, Tom Nook! Unlike the homes around here, you won’t have to take out a loan to afford these dishes 😅 pic.twitter.com/5Ig0spmT8X — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 13, 2020

Danny Trejo, of Heat and Desperado fame, also plays Animal Crossing. Trejo is the newest host for Animal Talking, a YouTube talk show in the world of Animal Crossing.

Danny Trejo on his island. Image via Consequence of Sound

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC, is notable for being a prominent Congresswoman in New York. She moonlights as a bit of a gamer and streamer, though. She made headlines with her Among Us streams with YouTuber Corpse Husband. However, she also enjoys Animal Crossing. Fans and supporters have taken notice.

The fact aoc has animal crossing: new horizons and shares pears with people makes me so happy — ✿ kaila-la land ✿ (@_kailaren_) July 24, 2020

Lil Nas X made waves with his recent single Montero (Call Me By Your Name) due to the controversial subject matter, the bold music video and the accompanying merchandise. He is a polarizing figure in pop culture, but his fame is undeniable. He took to Animal Crossing to recreate the music video.

Lil Nas X recreated his music video in Animal Crossing. Image via PinkNews

Brie Larson, known for her role in Room and for playing Captain Marvel in the MCU, is a huge gamer and Animal Crossing fanatic.

She states that she missed Tom Nook, indicating that she is a long-time player, as well. Many celebrities have joined the Animal Crossing bandwagon. It is on a meteoric rise trending towards becoming the most popular Nintendo game of all time.