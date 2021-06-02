Animal Crossing: Joe Biden, Guy Fieri, Brie Larson and more hopped on the bandwagon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has quickly risen up Nintendo's ranks. It is currently the second most bought Nintendo Switch title, with over 32 million units sold in just over a year. It is also the tenth best-selling title in Nintendo's entire catalog. Safe to say, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a unique and popular game.
A boatload of celebrities have played the game. Animal Crossing's release coincided with the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it remains popular to this day and has quite the famous following.
Celebrities who play Animal Crossing
Perhaps the most famous person in the United States, President Joe Biden created an island in November to help with his campaign against former president Donald Trump.
Biden's island has an office that is filled with things from his campaign: mugs, posters and other things to hand out. It has posters on the wall and desks, much like a real office would. There are photo opportunities and players can speak with Biden. All he says, fittingly, is "No malarkey!"
Another celebrity who joined the Animal Crossing hype train is former Disney channel and current Riverdale star Cole Sprouse. He even took to Twitter to ask his followers for help with the game.
Needless to say, his fans were shocked and pleased to know that Sprouse enjoys the hit Nintendo game.
Chrissy Teigen, the model and TV personality, also couldn't resist Animal Crossing's allure. Teigen tweets regularly about the game, sharing things with her fans.
Teigen also expressed her disappointment at the game's apparent lack of substance. She claims that long-time fans such as herself crave more out of Animal Crossing.
Grammy award winner T-Pain, best known for his hit song "Buy U a Drank," also enjoys Animal Crossing. T-Pain tweeted about his stellar gaming skills and strong husband skills.
What a lucky woman. T-Pain also marketed Cottonnelle toilet paper on Animal Crossing, showcasing that he is a man of many talents. Maisie Williams, perhaps better known as Game of Thrones' Arya Stark, is another in the long list of celebrities who play Animal Crossing. Williams gave IGN a tour of her island and showed off her skills.
It makes perfect sense for the mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, to have his own Flavortown Island in Animal Crossing. Fieri created his island and has even seen it dubbed "Fieri Crossing", a fitting honor for Fieri.
Fieri tweeted out the image and paid homage to the game's central character, Tom Nook. Fieri's fans were more than impressed and happy to see their beloved Food Network star join their favorite game.
Danny Trejo, of Heat and Desperado fame, also plays Animal Crossing. Trejo is the newest host for Animal Talking, a YouTube talk show in the world of Animal Crossing.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC, is notable for being a prominent Congresswoman in New York. She moonlights as a bit of a gamer and streamer, though. She made headlines with her Among Us streams with YouTuber Corpse Husband. However, she also enjoys Animal Crossing. Fans and supporters have taken notice.
Lil Nas X made waves with his recent single Montero (Call Me By Your Name) due to the controversial subject matter, the bold music video and the accompanying merchandise. He is a polarizing figure in pop culture, but his fame is undeniable. He took to Animal Crossing to recreate the music video.
Brie Larson, known for her role in Room and for playing Captain Marvel in the MCU, is a huge gamer and Animal Crossing fanatic.
She states that she missed Tom Nook, indicating that she is a long-time player, as well. Many celebrities have joined the Animal Crossing bandwagon. It is on a meteoric rise trending towards becoming the most popular Nintendo game of all time.