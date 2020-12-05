Brie Larson to present at The Game Awards

The Game Awards are right around the corner, and just a bit ago they announced that Brie Larson would have the honor of presenting the awards.

Brie Larson is an actor, YouTuber, and activist known for her ability to make both serious and comedic roles seem comfortable. She was known for her performance in Room, 21 Jump Street, and the seriously underrated movie Free Fire, all prior to her role as the Marvel character Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, where she appeared in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

The Game Awards highlights the best games of 2020

The Game Awards aims to highlight the best games of 2020, focusing on those games which helped push the medium of gaming further and explored new techniques and design spaces. Because game creation is equal parts technical ability and artistic vision, categories at The Game Awards are similarly varied.

Games represented at The Game Awards include some of the biggest and most well known hits of the year, like The Last of Us 2 and Doom Eternal as well as smaller budget indie games like Among Us and Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition.

The Game Awards also recognizes games which have continued development post-release, such as Call of Duty and Fortnite.

Brie Larson to present alongside Gal Gadot, Troy Baker, and many more

Next Thursday, @GalGadot, star of the upcoming @WonderWomanFilm joins #TheGameAwards as a presenter. Streaming live December 10 everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Ky6P1h8ZF6 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 3, 2020

Currently, The Game Awards are scheduled to air on Twitch, YouTube, and other streaming services on December 10th. Although it is unlikely that there will be any kind of in-person gathering.

Advertisement

Brie Larson will likely be on stream announcing the awards and discussing the meaning behind each one. Fans can check out the nominees online at thegameawards.com/nominees to see which games are currently competing for each award.

In addition to the developers and games themselves, The Game Awards will also take some time to highlight the esports community.

For fans of competitive gaming and content creators, be sure to check out the awards for Best Content Creator, Best Esports Athlete, and Best Esports Host to see which community members get singled out for their contributions to the wider field of gaming.