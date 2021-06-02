Animal Crossing: What are the heart crystals for in wedding season?

Wedding season in Animal Crossing begins June 1st and lasts the entire month. The love-induced event has returned to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, bringing back all of the previous year’s activities, and adding brand new furniture and clothing this year. Some players have become big fans of the event during its short history in Animal Crossing.

In this event, players can visit Harvey's Island and help recreate the wedding reception of Reese and Cyrus. Reese and Cyrus were married last wedding season in 2020. Players will receive a phone call from Harvey inviting them to his island for this month's festivities, the first time the game is played in the month of June.

Reese and Cyrus during wedding season in Animal Crossing. Image via Animal Crossing World

Players who design a wedding themed room for the newlyweds on the island will be rewarded with heart crystals. With players joining the game all the time, some fans may not remember or were not around for the first wedding season and may be confused as to what heart crystals are and what they can be used for.

Heart crystals in Animal Crossing

Heart crystals are in-game currency for wedding season and are earned by taking pictures of Reese and Cyrus for their one year anniversary. Reese gives the players the crystals after they take the photo and pick out the best one for her to use as her anniversary picture.

Heart crystals found in Animal Crossing. Image via Distractify

For now, a player can earn up to 11 crystals for a photoshoot. The better the photo, or the closer it gets to their expectations, the more crystals a player will receive. This is the only way players can earn heart crystals. However, players can do this as many times as they'd like and earn as many crystals as they want.

What can heart crystals be used for? Heart crystals can be used to purchase wedding-themed items from Cyrus. The shop adds new items every day, though old items don't disappear. Players can also use them as decorations in their house, but using currency as decor is probably not the wisest idea. At least if a player buys furniture, it can be sold for bells. Some fans have become enamored with the new currency.

Wedding season is one of the longest events in Animal Crossing and finds itself in one of the busiest months for players. June has a lot to do, so players shouldn't waste any time getting into it and collecting those heart crystals!

