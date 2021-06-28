Top 5 games similar to Animal Crossing for Android devices in 2021

Animal Crossing has had two decades of glory as one of the best life/community simulation games. However, the franchise has always been exclusive to Nintendo consoles.

Finally, this year will see the release of a roster of games on Android devices that can help recreate the taste of this iconic sim.

Even PCs have found an alternative to Animal Crossing with the recent release of Hokko Life. With the lack of updates regarding Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the E3 and the rise of alternatives, fans wonder if its popularity is falling.

But in any case, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the other titles in the series, have given the community many great memories and will always be wholesome getaways from the rigors of daily life.

Five Android games that come close to Animal Crossing

1) Harvest Town

This title is not exactly like Animal Crossing, but it is also a life simulator game where players grow a farm and take care of it.

It is one of the best community sims on Android, and its surprisingly interesting storyline and aesthetics make the game worth the player's while.

2) Animal Camp: Healing Resort

The name is pretty self-explanatory. Players get to a resort with many animals around, and they can involve themselves in various activities with their animal friends.

The title bears a resemblance to Animal Crossing because it also entails living in a community with animals.

3) Animal Village: Rescue

This game might be more similar to Zoo Tycoon than Animal Crossing, but it looks like the latter. The prime objective is to rescue animals and put them on a designated island.

Although there is not much of a community feel, players interact with adorable little animals like in Animal Crossing.

4) Animal Rescue

Similar to Animal Village, this game follows the concept of rescuing animals as well. But players will have to save abandoned animals and bring them to their pet shop.

The gameplay is quite interesting, and the animals are truly adorable.

5) Happy Street

Now, this title is similar to Animal Crossing in terms of the community experience. Gamers must build a town with cute animal friends and enjoy fun activities with them — this is the objective of this game.

Happy Street is not exactly new, but it has been a trusted alternative to Animal Crossing on mobiles for a while now.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

