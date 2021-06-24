How to chop down a tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Although having a patch of greenery on the island might be a great way to decorate islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players will need to decide exactly how much forest cover they want around their domicile. As a result, chopping down trees becomes a vital part of making the designated island fit for habitation. Here's how you can easily chop down a tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In order to chop down trees, players will require the appropriate tool: an axe. However, the flimsy one available from Tom Nook's store will not work in this case, even though it is enough to gather wood from trees. Players will need to upgrade their axes if they want to chop down an entire tree.

As players may be aware, they will have to speak to Tom Nook on their second day on the island and offer him fish or bugs, and in return they will receive the recipe for a flimsy axe. However, as mentioned earlier, this will not be enough to chop down a tree.

For players to be able to upgrade the axe, they will have to purchase the Pretty Good Tools DIY Recipe from the Nook Stop which costs 3000 Miles. They will also require three units of wood, a flimsy axe and an iron nugget to be able to get an axe capable of cutting down trees.

Now that the axe is here, how to cut down trees in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

The actual process of cutting down a tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is pretty simple, but a word of warning before proceeding further. After being completely cut down, the trees will not grow back, so it is best for players to make absolutely sure they want a tree to be cut.

In order to cut down a tree, players will need to equip their upgraded axe and swing it at the tree thrice. However, after the tree is cut down, players will be left with a stump, or a remainder of the tree, which will obstruct construction and get in the way. To remove these stumps, players will need to dig it up with a shovel and then cover the hole left in the ground.

However, tree stumps do come in handy quite often in Animal Crossing. Players can either harvest it for more wood, or they can choose to leave it there which will allow them to sit on it at any point during the game.

