How to become best friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Just like real life, the world of Animal Crossing, too, is better with friends. Of course, the villagers present on the island can count as friends, but Nintendo has presented players with the option of adding their real life friends to their in-game friend list as well.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has the option of adding some players as best friends too. Now, the obvious doubt would be about how this works. This article delves deep into the process of becoming best friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Why would you want to become best friends in Animal Crossing?

This can be one of the first questions that pops into any player's mind after hearing of the concept. Now, when players simply become friends on Animal Crossing, they can visit each other's islands and spend the day with each other, but there are certain restrictions with respect to the things they can or cannot do at another player's island, or vice versa. For instance, usage of items such as axes is not allowed while on a friend's island.

However, this changes when players are on a best friend's island. They can do anything they would normally do on their own island on their friend's island too, such as harvesting or any other activity.

Needless to say, it is very important to choose best friends wisely. Nobody would want another player to come on their island and reap benefits for themselves without giving anything in return.

How to make someone your best friend in Animal Crossing

Now that we have explained why players want to become best friends in Animal Crossing, here's how they can do so.

Typically, players can only start inviting or visiting other players only after the second day of their Animal Crossing journey. Furthermore, players can only become friends with other players after they visit each other's islands.

To become best friends, players must first go to the Airport and inform Orville that they would like to invite someone to their island. Now, players have the option to choose whether they want to keep their island open for anybody to enter or secure entry with a secure code, which other players will have to enter to access your island.

After players enter your island, they will show up on your friend list after you play with them. Once this happens, you can open up your NookPhone and select the Best Friends app. There, you can select the player you want to become best friends with and send them a request. Once they accept the request, you can enjoy each other's company on either one of your islands!

