Animal Crossing: Redditor impressively recreates grocery store Target in New Horizons

One of the coolest gameplay features in Animal Crossing is the ability to do anything. Creating an island, the main feature of the game allows players to design any kind of island they want.

Target in Animal Crossing

This YouTuber, Nikachu, said Target was one of the most highly-requested things to make on his island, so they made a trip to Target for inspiration. That much is clear, based on the quality of this reproduction. Target has had Animal Crossing merchandise for a while, so it only makes sense that someone brought the popular store into the world of Animal Crossing.

Y’all they have Animal Crossing underwear at @target! Not in my size tho. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6iZ6BnjLAg — ACPocketNews (@ACPocketNews) January 20, 2021

Some players aren't fans of the price, though.

I like the animal crossing merch in target but why is some of that stuff so expensive — w h i t 🛼 (@fiercelywhit) June 12, 2021

Nikachu made great use of the painting feature in Animal Crossing to recreate the Target logo that is so recognizable. He started from scratch and even wore a target hat and shirt fittingly. Rather than shelves of clothes, he used displays for outfits to show off clothes like Target would.

Target displays in Animal Crossing. Image via YouTube

The attention to detail here is extraordinary. He even replicated other Nintendo merchandise, like Pokemon and Splatoon shirts, in the Target replication. There's even a Starbucks, as most Targets have a Starbucks inside for patrons to enjoy some coffee.

Starbucks in Target in Animal Crossing. Image via YouTube

He also utilized villagers as employees of the latest chain store to join Animal Crossing.

Employees for the Target in Animal Crossing

The ability to create anything in Animal Crossing has led to some extremely interesting creations, some of them based on things from real life. Players can do whatever they want, even creating a grocery store in the world of Animal Crossing. It's this feature that has drawn so many players to the game and made it one of the best-selling Nintendo units of all time.

