Animal Crossing: Reddit user gives a tour of his Harry Potter island

There's no doubt that Animal Crossing is one of the most popular games out there, even over a year after its initial release. There's also no doubt that Harry Potter is one of the most popular franchises out there, even 14 years after the final book and 10 years after the final movie was released. One Reddit user decided to combine those two things into one epic island.

Animal Crossing. Image via The Guardian

One of the most popular island recreations yet, this Animal Crossing island went to great detail to replicate the world of Harry Potter. Many fans have taken up the burden (it is an intensive job) of creating the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Animal Crossing. Here are just a few examples.

Harry Potter in Animal Crossing

The island tour is thorough, resulting in a 40-minute video just to see all of the things they created. The player did an entire walk-through of the island, showing off all the hard work they had put in to make the island happen. Many Animal Crossing players have recreated things from other forms of media, and even real life, but this one is particularly extensive.

Comments section for the Harry Potter Island Tour. Image via YouTube

The comments section was filled with praise and amazement. The player created an in-depth, intricately detailed replication of the world of Harry Potter. This isn't the only time Harry Potter fans and Animal Crossing players have made Harry Potter themed islands. Nor is it the only time fans have created islands based on other media. This Reddit user, miszsushixd, created an island as well.

Harry Potter. Image via Forbes

A few months later, they shared an update with a recreation of Ollivanders, the wand shop from the world of Harry Potter. They also recreated the Daily Prophet, Diagon Alley, Dumbledore's Office and many more iconic locations from the franchise.

Baccoonn created a similar island a year ago as well, with all kinds of residents and locations from Hogwarts and other Harry Potter related places and themes.

Harry Potter has crossed over into the world of Animal Crossing many times. It's one of the most popular franchises of all time and is one of the most popular recreations in Animal Crossing. The list of Harry Potter recreations that Animal Crossing players have done is extensive and not all of them are even included here. What part of the Wizarding World will players recreate next?

