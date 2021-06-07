Animal Crossing: Fans bring beloved game to life

Animal Crossing has seen an explosion in popularity over the last year and change. It has become the 2nd best-selling Switch game and the 10th best Nintendo game overall. It has fans all over the world and from all walks of life. Some fans have begun showing their appreciation for Animal Crossing by recreating it in the real world.

Animal Crossing brought to life. Image via Reddit

This is just one of the many examples of players taking Animal Crossing into their real everyday lives. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and some fans have taken up imitating their favorite game in real life. Here are some of the best examples of that.

Animal Crossing iminations in real life

The players pictured above have recreated their outfits from Animal Crossing. The real-life friends posed for a picture in Animal Crossing with their characters, and then got together to recreate the photo and share it online.

Here, Nintendo has recreated the world of Animal Crossing in stunning fashion. The images are nearly exact and the world is just as immersive as it is on the Nintendo Switch.

Laura Shigihara, a Twitch streamer, was challenged to play songs by her viewers, including some K.K. Slider songs. Fans were wowed by her performance.

Earlier this month, I was challenged to play my request list at 1.5-2x speed (all by ear/memory)! This excerpt includes Cube Land, To Good Friends (Chrono Trigger), Rouge Message (Kiki's Delivery Service), and a few others.



Hope you enjoy!🎵💜 https://t.co/jFQJHZ9Pab — Laura Shigihara 🍰🧋 (@supershigi) February 1, 2020

Shigihara is a popular Twitch streamer who also plays Animal Crossing. K.K. Slider may have some competition. She even nailed K.K.'s gibberish sounds. The video can be found on her Twitch channel.

Players can also find some of their favorite Animal Crossing decor in the real world, if an Animal Crossing-themed home is what they're shooting for.

Animal Crossing items I saw in real life today 🌿 pic.twitter.com/1iabSrdWo4 — min 💙 (@minsuuuuuya) June 5, 2021

Industrial style coffee table. Image via USA Today

Even the wall planters that many players use to decorate their homes are available in the real world. It's a near-perfect replica of the in-game decoration.

Wall planter in Animal Crossing. Image via USA Today

This bed frame would make for a perfect Animal Crossing themed rental property, since in the game, a villager sleeps on it. Making this bed for another person is a great way of bringing the game to life.

Bed frame for a villager. Image via USA Today

There are plenty of ways for Animal Crossing players to bring their favorite game to life. After all, Animal Crossing is a social simulator, making it the perfect game to try and replicate in the real world. What will fans replicate next?

Edited by Gautham Balaji