Who is Kody in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is his role

Perhaps the reason why Animal Crossing: New Horizons has come to be so successful as a life simulator is the diversity of characters present in the game. Animal Crossing has always featured a diverse roster of characters with varying lifestyles and outlooks towards life. This makes the community experience all the better for players.

One example of this is Kody, the jock cub from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This character has been in every Animal Crossing game so far, except Pocket Camp.

Being a jock, Kody is excessively obsessed with fitness and exercise, which brings him into conflict with the lazy type villagers in the game.

His picture quote from Animal Crossing: Wild World states this:

Drop and give me twenty!

This perfectly sums up his jock "fursonality." However, many players might find this annoying or tedious, although this cyan blue fitness freak is quite helpful and friendly.

Meet Kody, the cyan blue bear cub from Animal Crossing: New Horizons who is a real fitness freak

Being a jock, Kody's primary (read, only) interest is fitness, bodybuilding, and sports. Like other jock villagers, Kody is hyperactive and motivated but can also come across as quite dense and rather egotistical.

Jock villagers in Animal Crossing are usually in conflict with lazy villagers because of their laid-back and relaxed lifestyle as opposed to their own motivated ones.

Jock villagers like Kody also get into frequent conflicts with the snooty villagers. This is because even though the snooty villagers are concerned with fitness, they are more into fashion and decorum, which they believe the jocks lack. Jocks are not particularly smart, and neither are they snappy dressers, which makes them sort of unpopular with the snooty types.

Kody can even get really competitive with the players, especially with catching bugs and fish. However, upon getting close, Kody can be a great friend, and his hardworking nature can come in really handy if players need a favor done.

