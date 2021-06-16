Animal Crossing: Creepy Island Tour in New Horizons

Many Animal Crossing islands are whimsical and fun. The game lends itself to that with the aesthetic and the options available to players. However, players do have the freedom and ability to create whatever they want. Sometimes players go a little darker with an island. In the case of Aika Village, a creepy island with its own backstory, it's more than just a little darker.

Aika Village is an iconic dream island in Animal Crossing, even having a version of it in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. The popular YouTube channel, Crossing Channel, gave fans a tour of the infamous island.

Aika Village tour in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The first thing noted was the amount of frog villagers on this island. Every animal is a frog. The first thing players will arrive at is a strange bed with cannons pointed at it. Players are prevented from getting to the bed because of clocks surrounding it. The statues appear to be headless as well.

Headless statues at Aika Village. Image via YouTube

The first home players see also appears innocent. The decorations are normal and the lighting is perfect. Down the hall, however, there is a room full of weird statues, one of which is a large, naked man.

Aika Village's first home. Image via YouTube

Another room has classic, creepy paintings from the original Aika Village, as well as a creepy doll in the center of the room. Down the stairs is a room full of scarecrows. There also seems to be a bunch of paintings resembling the Animal Crossing version of the popular and creepy villain The Joker.

Joker-esque paintings. Image via YouTube

Outside, there is a beach with skulls that probably washed ashore. The creators of the island did a fine job in making this one particularly unsettling. Someone, it is unclear who, is also crying out for help.

SOS in Aika Village. Image via YouTube

It's safe to say that there is something going on here. While most islands are entirely player-made without any context or backstory, the island of Aika Village exists within Animal Crossing lore.

Aika Village is one of just a few things in the world of Animal Crossing that have transcended iterations and made their way into the lore. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available to play now.

