Doug Bowser reveals why Switch Pro wasn't a part of Nintendo Direct at E3 2021

Nintendo failed to broach the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro during the recently concluded E3 2021. Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo America, vaguely indicated why the Japanese developers offered no clue about a hardware update.

While speaking to the Washington Post, Doug Bowser spoke about advancements in technology in one of the most successful handheld consoles ever. When questioned about the company's plans around a hardware update, Bowser revealed the rationale behind introducing new products.

Here's how he put it:

“It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that? There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at.”

An upgrade on the current Switch console is going to be a great deal for the developers due to the features the console will offer. This is perhaps why Nintendo Direct was centered around software and other title updates, including Pokemon UNITE and a Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel.

Furthermore, Bowser also spoke about the success that Nintendo Switch has seen since 2017. Fans have absolutely loved it, and it still continues to astonish players with the kind of experience it provides.

“As we enter into our fifth year, Nintendo Switch really is redefining what a console life cycle can look like, and the vibrancy of that overall life cycle with a strong cadence of content.”

Bowser's statement reiterated that Nintendo has no plans to rush into an upgrade for a console that is doing extremely well.

Animal Crossing's Twitter page fueled rumors suggesting Nintendo is working on Switch Pro

Most of the posts that the official Animal Crossing Twitter has shared emanate a resolution higher than before, implying that they have been taken from a console that boasts 4K resolution.

The Japanese Twitter page for Animal Crossing, however, was more careful and has avoided sharing such screenshots in their posts.

This insinuates that Nintendo has been working on an upgraded console and is probably running a beta test of sorts. Be that as it may, Doug Bowser vaguely revealed why fans will have to wait a while longer to grab an upgraded version of the hit handheld.

suwaidfazal