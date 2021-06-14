Animal Crossing: New Horizons 4K Twitter post alludes to the announcement of Nintendo Switch Pro at E3 2021

Ever since Nintendo confirmed that it will be presenting at E3 2021, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have been buzzing for a new update.

E3 is undoubtedly one of the biggest events of the summer. It began on June 12th, but Nintendo will only take the stage on June 15th.

Apart from an update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Nintendo Switch Pro has been a matter of much speculation.

Data miners have uncovered evidence suggesting Nintendo could announce a 4K version of the hit handheld during Nintendo Direct.

Hi there! I hope you're having a great weekend. Maybe spending some time near the water or on a boat? What a coincidence! Nook Shopping is offering some fun seasonal Dragon Boat Festival items from now through the 14th! The festival itself is celebrated on June 14th. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/JBPwbX8aCF — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) June 6, 2021

This piece of news comes from the official Animal Crossing: New Horizon's Twitter page, which is handled by Isabelle. It informs players of upcoming events and changes to the game.

These Twitter posts comprise of in-game screenshots of the new items and changes along with the characters in the background.

Usually, the maximum resolution of these screenshots is 1920×1080 pixels. However, fans noticed an unexpected change from one of the posts shared by the official Twitter page.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

On June 5th, the Animal Crossing Twitter page shared a post announcing the availability of limited-time items for the Dano and Dragon boast Festivals.

This is where things get interesting. The screenshot shared by Nintendo appears to be of a higher resolution than the ones that have been shared before, coming in at a whopping 5760 x 3240p.

Animal Crossing tweet triggers unprecedented hype in the community

Several Animal Crossing players pointed out that if viewed on a PC that supports 4K, Twitter will automatically load the image at the highest possible resolution. Even on phone devices, an option to load the image in 4K can be seen, implying that it has been taken from a device that supports the aforementioned resolution.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

After a meticulous analysis of the tweets that have been posted this year on all regional Animal Crossing accounts, it appears that a high-resolution image can be spotted as far back as in March.

Hi, friends! Shamrock Day is coming up soon, and I'm already thinking about all the green! I hear that both Nook Shopping and the tailor shop are getting in on the fun with shamrock-themed items available now for a limited time. I hope you get a chance to check them out! pic.twitter.com/JUKuW3tAiB — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 10, 2021

The Japanese Twitter account for Animal Crossing, however, has been pretty careful and has avoided uploading such high-resolution images.

This doesn't necessarily indicate that Nintendo will be releasing a pro version of the Switch but has definitely made things more interesting.

However, the timeline for these posts coincides with rumors suggesting that Nintendo could be launching an updated version of the Switch. Fans need to take these discoveries with a grain of salt before they hear more from Nintendo tomorrow.

Stay tuned to find out!

