Animal Crossing: Nintendo adds two new festivals to the game — Dragon Boat and Dano Festival

From Halloween to Toy Day, Animal Crossing players have celebrated scores of festivals in New Horizons with in-game items that correspond to the activities of these festivals.

Nintendo has been pretty vigilant and has added festivals from cultures around the world for players to celebrate together, also incorporating differences. This gives the Animal Crossing franchise an edge over other titles that are available to players.

Update 1.10 arrived in the Animal Crossing island a few weeks back. This added six unseen events to the title and also included two new festivals: Dragon Boat and Dano.

What are the new festivals in Animal Crossing?

A few days into June and a bunch of changes are already taking place in the game for players in the Northern Hemisphere.

Celebrations for the two new festivals began today and will go on for a few days. As with all mini-events, if players head to Resident Services to access Nook Stop or check out the Nook Shopping App on their NookPhone, they will be able to spot all the regional events that are going on in the game right now.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Dragon Boast festival is celebrated in many regions of the world, but it's a special occasion in China and other parts of East Asia.

Animal Crossing doesn't have a lot of events that are centred around food items. But the Dragon Boat festival adds the limited time zongzi food item that corresponds with the aforementioned festival.

The Dano festival is much the same but is celebrated in South Korea and adds Surichwi Tteok as a limited-time food item.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Players can purchase both of these items from the Special Goods section of Nook Shopping between June 5th and June 14th, and they cost 1,000 bells.

Both the festivals are believed to be extremely lucky and correspond with the lunar calendar.

Like other limited-time items, these items can't be customized, and no other variations are available.

