Top 5 useful tricks for Animal Crossing: New Horizons beginners

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth title in Nintendo's life simulation series. The title was released during the global lockdown in 2020, and it shot to fame due to the emulation of real life that it provided.

In fact, even one year after its release, the title is attracting new players to its community every day. However, starting off the game can be a little confusing for players.

These tips can be useful for Animal Crossing beginners

Pick a starting map wisely

At the start of the game, players get to choose between four different maps to start their Animal Crossing journey. Among these, it is suggested that players pick a big and spacious map so that they have the space to build a community on it. Picking a location near the seaside on a big beach will be an added plus.

If players don't like the look of any of the islands they are offered, they can log out of the game and start afresh to get newer options. So, they must pick a map that they like the look of.

Space out the tents

Players will have to go some way before they can get to constructing their beautiful island home. Every player starts off with tents in the place of buildings. One of the most common mistakes that players make in this situation is not spacing out their tents appropriately. This will result in a blockage of the view when the tents turn into proper buildings.

Collect everything and sell smartly

Towards the start of any player's Animal Crossing journey, they will get a lot of random items on their island. Make sure to collect everything during that time. They might include some rare items as well as ordinary items.

Now, there is the option of selling items on islands in Animal Crossing in exchange for Bells. However, make sure to not sell rare items. If players feel like they have no use for these items, they can simply donate it to the museum.

Be social

Players must remember that the game is heavily community-based. Villagers play a very important role in the game. Make sure to keep an eye out for newer villagers and make sure they stay on your island. Furthermore, make sure to talk to the neighbors, as they might have things for players.

Watch out for some bugs and insects

While everything may seem happy and easygoing in Animal Crossing, it is not really like that. There are some bugs and wasps on every Animal Crossing island that can bite or sting. This can result in players passing out but won't lead to a player's death.

