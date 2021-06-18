Doug Bowser of Nintendo surprises Animal Crossing: New Horizons community with future plans after E3 2021

Animal Crossing was routinely ignored at the biggest gaming showcase of the year. After E3 2021 came and went, many fans were disappointed with the entire showcase.

Many companies did not deliver to the players' expectations (though the players probably had too high of expectations to begin with). No player group was more disappointed than Animal Crossing players. However, it appears their disappointment was rushed.

Doug Bowser, Nintendo's president, has confirmed plans for the future of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A big update wasn't showcased at E3 2021 for the world to see, but the reports of Animal Crossing's demise were greatly exaggerated.

Animal Crossing's future

New Horizons is one of the biggest games Nintendo has ever made. It's the 10th best-selling unit in the entire catalog. It made no sense why Nintendo ignored it at its biggest Nintendo Direct of the year, but at least players now have something to look forward to.

@GhostRobo My friend, Dougy boy bowser has commented on animal crossing missing e3! And it's sounding quite positive, fingers crossed. — Rob (@iambobbietuff) June 17, 2021

Here's the statement from Doug Bowser in an interview with The Verge:

"While we didn’t talk about it [during the E3 Nintendo Direct], we absolutely have plans going forward to ensure the 33 million people who have islands out there have new and fun activities to engage with. Look for more to come."

Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo. Image via MarketWatch

While this doesn't constitute an announcement, and there's no telling what he meant by that, it gives Animal Crossing players the chance to breathe.

Granted, the doom and gloom atmosphere that fell over the Animal Crossing fandom was probably unnecessary.

Animal Crossing. Image via NPR

The phrase "new and fun activities" is key here. Bowser could be hinting at something big, but at the very least, it's something Animal Crossing players haven't seen before.

Its nice to know Animal Crossing updates aren't done, though when Doug Bowser mentions new an exciting activities, I do hope he means stuff like new activities to participate in online and offline — Torracattos (@Torracattos) June 17, 2021

There is a lot of speculation as to what those activities could be, but for now Animal Crossing players will need to be patient. On the bright side, Nintendo heard the cries and answered them. The future of Animal Crossing is bright.

