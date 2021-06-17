Animal Crossing: Redditor builds crazy fruit tree path to island home

Animal Crossing allows players to be as creative as they possibly can. Starting a new island is just like working with a blank canvas.

The island layout and design could be considered an art form. What happens next is entirely up to the player. What their island turns out to be is the unique form of self-expression that Animal Crossing affords to players. There are an infinite number of possibilities for an island, and no two islands are the same.

One such creation is this Redditor's crazy island path. He made a fruit tree path leading up to his front yard and house. Unique is an understatement. Many fans commented about how they'd never seen anything like it before.

Fruit tree path in Animal Crossing

The long winding path to and from this Animal Crossing player's house is completely surrounded by fruit trees, ensuring no visitor will ever get lost. The Animal Crossing community is impressed by this Redditor's creativity.

The trees featured in this island pathway are apple trees, peach trees, cherry trees, pear trees and orange trees.

Trees in Animal Crossing. Image via Fanbyte

Related: Nintendo disappoints Animal Crossing community at E3.

In order to complete something like this, it requires a lot of patience and effort. The trees will need to be moved repeatedly in order to create this kind of curve and proper pathway. Fruits can be shaken off of trees and planted to grow another tree.

Building, creating and designing an island is the primary function of Animal Crossing. One might say that's the reason to play. There are plenty of great things to do in the game, but island customization ranks at the top of most lists. This feature allows players to express themselves with their own islands and create fun, themed islands for others to enjoy.

A themed island in Animal Crossing. Image via Pinterest

This Redditor made full use of those creative abilities and created one of the more unique islands out there. While they didn't get a big update announcement, Animal Crossing players can still enjoy what is undoubtedly one of the best games out there.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod