Will fans ever see the return of these beloved Animal Crossing characters?

2021 is a big year for Animal Crossing as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Fans expected something big from the franchise, possibly news about the much-coveted and anticipated update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Unfortunately, the community returned disappointed with the sheer lack of news regarding the franchise on the Nintendo panel at this year's E3.

The surprise was as big as the disappointment, as there have been pretty solid rumors circulating in the community regarding some of the possible updates that could hit the latest title in the series, New Horizons. Some of the rumors even hinted at some of the lovable characters from the series making an appearance in this game.

Fans want these characters to appear on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Although the community might not see these characters anytime soon in the game, they can reminisce about some of them. Here is a list of some of the characters players would have loved to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Brewster

Brewster is obviously the name that comes to mind in this context. This beloved pigeon was a favorite character for many players, as was his skill in making a good coffee brew. Brewster's coffee joint, The Roost, was an absolute hit in Animal Crossing: New Leaf and always had the right coffee blend for his customers.

There have been numerous rumors and data mines hinting at Brewster's return to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but so far, they have been far from correct. In fact, there is a twitter handle named "Is Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet?"

No. — Is Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet? (@BrewsterComing) September 17, 2020

Tortimer

This elderly tortoise is one of the most popular characters from the Animal Crossing franchise who has appeared in all main-line games, except for the original Animal Forest and New Horizons. In almost all of the games, he is the mayor of the town where the players move into, except in Animal Crossing: New Leaf where he has retired to his own island. Tortimer's return to the series will reinstate a fan-favorite character and offer a new location, Tortimer's island.

Everyone wish the @gabbyrii a Happy Birthday or you’re a whippersnapper! pic.twitter.com/hSduT6PfbJ — Mayor Tortimer (@Tortimer_AC) June 22, 2021

Blanca

A white cat with no face, this special character would be a great addition to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Blanca appears randomly when visiting other towns, and in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, she plays a really significant role on April Fool's Day. She appears in a random location on the island and takes the form of a random villager. The player has to guess which of them is the real one.

Although Blanca is not significant by itself, its presence does make the gameplay rather fun.

