Will Brewster ever return to Animal Crossing?

A trip to the museum in Animal Crossing will never be the same without the presence of Brewster.

Brewster's coffee joint, The Roost, was an absolute hit in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Depending on the number of cups of coffee they had, he would offer players a takeout option or offer them a job at the barista, making coffee for villagers and other special characters. In Animal Crossing: City Folk, he used to offer to store the player's gyroids if they are holding one while having their coffee.

The aloof pigeon always had the right coffee blend for his customers, and he was a favorite special character for many Animal Crossing players. Although the character has not made an appearance in the latest iteration of the franchise, New Horizons, rumors initially suggested that players may soon get to meet him.

Contrary to popular belief, there does not seem to be any new updates on the horizon for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Most of these predictions hinge on the fact that this might be the year Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets a new major update. If that happens, it will revamp many gameplay elements and make new additions to the game. In fact, there is a Twitter handle by the name of "Is Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet?"

No. — Is Brewster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet? (@BrewsterComing) June 2, 2020

The fan community believed that some new updates for the game would be revealed on the Nintendo panel at this year's E3. However, it was all for nothing as Nintendo disappointed Animal Crossing fans with a lack of updates regarding the game, even though the franchise turned 20 this year.

Among other predictions for the roadmap of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was one that hinted at an upcoming expansion at the museum. This particular one became all the rage some months prior to E3 2021.

These rumors further suggested that the hypothetical upcoming museum expansion would allow players to open their own cafes at the location. Naturally, it ignited sparks of conjecture regarding Brewster's return to the franchise in New Horizons.

As of now, it is pretty difficult to say whether Brewster will be seen in Animal Crossing again, or if he will be seen in New Horizons itself. Although Nintendo has disappointed fans with a lack of Animal Crossing updates, it might surprise fans later in the year.

