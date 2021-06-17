How to get pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has many enjoyable features, but one of the best parts is crafting various items. Players will need these items to perform activities on their island. However, crafting items may require one to collect materials of varying rarity. One such rare item is pearls.

After the summer update of 2020, the demand for pearls has risen greatly. This is because pearls are required to craft the Mermaid Set furniture items. This article dives into the various ways players can acquire pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Acquiring pearls is key to progress in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The only place where players will find pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in the sea. Gamers must put on their wet suits and go diving to seek out these pearls. Alternatively, players can even find pearls by trading with Pascal, who may offer a pearl in exchange for a scallop.

How to spot pearls easily

Pearls might be slightly more difficult to find, given their rarity. But players must also know exactly what they're looking for. Players can easily spot pearls by tracking the bubbles in the sea. Using this trick will make the expedition seamless.

Usually, bubbles sway wildly when it comes to deep-sea creatures. But not with pearls. In pearls, the bubbles are relatively lesser and appear mostly in a straight upward pattern. Furthermore, the shadow of a pearl will always be somewhat small.

Pearls in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via The West News)

With Pascal, however, chances of getting a pearl are more frequent. Although the method might be tiresome, one can keep time-traveling to meet Pascal and trade scallops for pearls.

As of now, this is one of the most reliable ways of getting pearls more frequently in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Apart from using these pearls to craft Mermaid set items, one can also sell these pearls. However, that is not the best use of the item.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

