Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Sea creature price updates for June

Many things change in Animal Crossing when the calendar turns over. Seasonal and monthly updates, as well as events, are a huge part of the game. After all, it mirrors life, and life changes quite often.
One thing that often changes in Animal Crossing is the animals that spawn in and around the players' islands. Those are always worth something, though the price can fluctuate as well.
Sea creatures are one thing players are often looking for. There are quite a few sea creatures that players can find in the month of June.
June's sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The list of sea creatures that can be found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the month of June is long. Here are the creatures that can be found by players in the Northern Hemisphere and their prices.
- Sea star- 500 bells
- Sea urchin- 1,700 bells
- Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells
- Sea anemone- 500 bells
- Sea grapes- 900 bells
- Sea slug- 600 bells
- Pearl oyster- 2,800 bells
- Mussel- 1,500 bells
- Scallop- 1,200 bells
- Whelk- 1,000 bells
- Abalone- 2,000 bells
- Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells
- Chambered nautilus- 1,800 bells
- Octopus- 1,200 bells
- Vampire squid- 10,000 bells
- Firefly squid- 1,400 bells
- Gazami crab- 2,200 bells
- Acorn barnacle- 600 bells
- Tiger Prawn- 3,000 bells
- Mantis shrimp- 2,500 bells
- Lobster- 4,500 bells
- Spotted garden eel- 1,100 bells
Here are Animal Crossing sea creatures that are new and their prices.
- Sea grapes- 900 bells
- Mussel- 1,500 bells
- Abalone- 2,000 bells
- Gazami crab- 2,200 bells
- Tiger prawn- 3,000 bells
And finally, here are the sea creatures that Animal Crossing players should prioritize this month, as they will be leaving the game when June ends.
- Chambered nautilus- 1,800 bells
- Firefly squid- 1,400 bells
- Lobster- 4,500 bells
In the Southern Hemipshere, the list looks a little different. Here are the sea creatures and their prices for the month of June.
- Seaweed- 600 bells
- Sea cucumber- 500 bells
- Sea pig- 10,000 bells
- Sea star- 500 bells
- Sea anemone- 500 bells
- Sea slug- 600 bells
- Pearl oyster- 2,800 bells
- Mussel- 1,500 bells
- Scallop- 1,200 bells
- Oyster- 1,100 bells
- Whelk- 1,000 bells
- Turban shell- 1,000 bells
- Abalone- 2,000 bells
- Octopus- 1,200 bells
- Dungeness crab- 1,900 bells
- Snow crab- 6,000 bells
- Red king crab- 8,000 bells
- Acorn barnacle- 600 bells
- Sweet shrimp- 1,400 bells
- Mantis shrimp- 2,500 bells
- Spiny lobster- 5,000 bells
- Lobster- 4,500 bells
- Venus flower basket- 5,000 bells
Only the lobster is new in June in the Southern Hemisphere. These items are leaving at the end of the month, so players should target them now.
- Spiny lobster- 5,000 bells
- Turban shell- 1,000 bells
- Mussel- 1,500 bells
Catching and selling sea creatures can be a great way of making bells. Some of these, like the Gigas Giant clam, can fetch a high price for Animal Crossing players.