Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Sea creature price updates for June

Many things change in Animal Crossing when the calendar turns over. Seasonal and monthly updates, as well as events, are a huge part of the game. After all, it mirrors life, and life changes quite often.

One thing that often changes in Animal Crossing is the animals that spawn in and around the players' islands. Those are always worth something, though the price can fluctuate as well.

Sea creatures are one thing players are often looking for. There are quite a few sea creatures that players can find in the month of June.

June's sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The list of sea creatures that can be found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the month of June is long. Here are the creatures that can be found by players in the Northern Hemisphere and their prices.

Sea star- 500 bells

Sea urchin- 1,700 bells

Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells

Sea anemone- 500 bells

Sea grapes- 900 bells

Sea slug- 600 bells

Pearl oyster- 2,800 bells

Mussel- 1,500 bells

Scallop- 1,200 bells

Whelk- 1,000 bells

Abalone- 2,000 bells

Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells

Chambered nautilus- 1,800 bells

Octopus- 1,200 bells

Vampire squid- 10,000 bells

Firefly squid- 1,400 bells

Gazami crab- 2,200 bells

Acorn barnacle- 600 bells

Tiger Prawn- 3,000 bells

Mantis shrimp- 2,500 bells

Lobster- 4,500 bells

Spotted garden eel- 1,100 bells

A Gigas giant clam. Image via Animal Crossing Wiki

Here are Animal Crossing sea creatures that are new and their prices.

And finally, here are the sea creatures that Animal Crossing players should prioritize this month, as they will be leaving the game when June ends.

In the Southern Hemipshere, the list looks a little different. Here are the sea creatures and their prices for the month of June.

Seaweed- 600 bells

Sea cucumber- 500 bells

Sea pig- 10,000 bells

Sea star- 500 bells

Sea anemone- 500 bells

Sea slug- 600 bells

Pearl oyster- 2,800 bells

Mussel- 1,500 bells

Scallop- 1,200 bells

Oyster- 1,100 bells

Whelk- 1,000 bells

Turban shell- 1,000 bells

Abalone- 2,000 bells

Octopus- 1,200 bells

Dungeness crab- 1,900 bells

Snow crab- 6,000 bells

Red king crab- 8,000 bells

Acorn barnacle- 600 bells

Sweet shrimp- 1,400 bells

Mantis shrimp- 2,500 bells

Spiny lobster- 5,000 bells

Lobster- 4,500 bells

Venus flower basket- 5,000 bells

Only the lobster is new in June in the Southern Hemisphere. These items are leaving at the end of the month, so players should target them now.

A player catching a scallop. Image via Forbes

Catching and selling sea creatures can be a great way of making bells. Some of these, like the Gigas Giant clam, can fetch a high price for Animal Crossing players.

