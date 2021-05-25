Animal Crossing: All the fish, bugs and deep-sea creatures leaving after May and the ones arriving in June

Another glorious month is coming to an end, insinuating that a wide array of critters will arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

New Horizons was a surprise entry among all the titles that came out last year. It attempts to stay true to real life events. For instance, the critters that appear in the game migrate in and out periodically.

The arrival or departure of the critters depends on the season in the respective hemispheres. Just like in real life, these critters are available only during specific hours and at specific locations.

With June just around the corner, a wide array of critters will make their way into the game. Similarly, with May coming to an end, a few will leave the Animal Crossing island and won't reappear until next year.

As usual, a new month will also bring with it a range of rare critters. These can be sold for lucrative profits, but considering that they're rare, getting a hold of them is always going to be an uphill task. Selling rare critters is one of many ways to generate income in New Horizons.

Other than that, players can also donate rare critters to the Museum, which will help them to complete exhibits and the NookPhone critterpedia.

The following is a list of the critters that will be leaving at the end of May and the ones that will be arriving in June in Animal Crossing.

Critters leaving Animal Crossing at the end of May in northern hemisphere

44 types of fish are available in May, out of which eight were new arrivals. Three of those will be leaving the island at the end of the month. They are:

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Several new bugs are available in May for players in the Northern Hemisphere. A total of 43 bugs were up for grabs, out of which eight were new. Only one bug will leave the island at the of the month, leaving players with ample time to catch the others if they haven't already. The Mole Cricket is the bug that is leaving after May.

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

22 deep sea creatures are available in May for players to catch. Out of the aforementioned number, five were new and three will be departing at the end of the month. They are:

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Critters leaving Animal Crossing at the end of May in the Southern Hemisphere

For players in the mentioned Hemisphere, 37 types of fish are available for grabs. Out of those, five were new and 10 will be leaving the island in less than 10 days. They are:

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

As for bugs, 27 are available for the players to catch. Three bugs were new arrivals at the start of the month, but 10 bugs will be leaving the island at the end of May, and they won't be returning for a while. They are:

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

25 types of deep sea creatures are available in May for players in the Southern Hemisphere. Five descended upon the island when the month began and two will leave as soon as it ends. They are:

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Critters coming in June for players in the Northern Hemisphere

For Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere, 55 types of fish will be available. Only 14 new fish will arrive at the beginning of next month, implying that players will get ample time to catch the ones they can't this month.

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

A total of 48 bugs will be available in June. Out of these, six will arrive at the beginning of the month. They are:

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

In terms of deep sea creatures, 24 will be available in June, and five of them will be new arrivals.

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

New critters arriving in June for players in the Southern Hemisphere

Players in the Southern Hemisphere will get access to 32 different types of fish. Out of these, five will arrive at the beginning of the month. They are:

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

20 bugs will be available in June, but only the bugs will hit the Animal Crossing island for the mentioned Hemisphere. They are:

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Last but not least, a total of 23 deep sea creatures will be available during the month of June. Sadly, there is only one new addition.

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)