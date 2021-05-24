Animal Crossing: New Horizons limited-time items for the month of June revealed

The end of the month serves as a pretty exciting juncture for Animal Crossing players. This is when heaps of changes take place, and a number of times are added while others make a swift exit.

June seems to be knocking on the door, insinuating that an array of new seasonal items will be making their way to the title. These include new decorative items, clothing patterns, DIY recipes, and, more importantly, changes in critters and the flora of the island.

It is essential to note that these items make a very brief appearance, and once gone, they won't reappear until next year in Animal Crossing.

Limited-time items based on limited-time events in Animal Crossing

June marks the onset of unseen events that will make their way to the title, thanks to update 1.10. Most of the limited items for the month of June will be based on the Wedding Season, which will commence on June 1st and will end on June 30th.

One of the most intriguing items from the aforementioned event is the Nuptial Bell. It looks great, and players can even place items in the middle to enhance its beauty.

Other items from the Wedding Season include the Nuptial Ring Pillow and the Nuptial Door Plate, which players can use to craft weddings of their own and can even give a wedding theme to their houses.

Going along with the mentioned items, players can also purchase limited-time outfits from Able Sisters.

Another event that will be accompanying the Wedding Season is the Father's Day event which, too, will begin on June 1st and end on June 30th.

An item returning from last year is the Father's Day mug that has a little tie and a sticker on it. And the item that has been added this year is the apron, which players can get from the Nook shopping menu in Animal Crossing.

The Dano and Dragon Boat Festival are a pair of new events that have been added to the fifth title in the long-running franchise to celebrate the Korean and Chinese lunar calendar holidays held from June 5th to 14th in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

During this seasonal period, players can purchase the following items from the Special Goods of Nook Shopping for Dano Festival and Dragon Boat Festival:

Surichwi Tteok

Festival Zongzi

The remaining items for the month of June depend on the hemispheres the players reside in. Summer and Winter Solstice are a pair of returning events that celebrate the beginning of Summer or Winter held from June 15th to 21st in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players in the Northern Hemisphere will experience the Summer Solstice items, while players in the Southern Hemisphere can purchase Winter Solstice items.

Players can purchase the following items from Nook shopping for the Summer and Winter Solstice:

Sunflower Crown

Sunflower Rug

Midwinter Sweater

Aurora Wall

Even though the events aren't as interesting as the fans had hoped, the number of new items that players will be able to grab this summer is something to look forward to.