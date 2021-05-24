Will destroying islands save Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a surprise entry in the list of titles that came out in 2020. Players found solace in the activities of its adorable characters, real-life replication, and a peaceful environment which functioned as a getaway from the atrocities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sadly, 15 months after its release, New Horizons finds itself in turbulent waters. Honest patrons of the long-running franchise suggest that the title has become monotonous due to the lack of ground-breaking updates.

Even though the title allows players to get their creative juices flowing, enabling them to create custom clothing and decorative items, players still feel distant from the title.

Animal Crossing players have spent countless hours trying to perfect their islands, and while this has resulted in heaps of magnificent islands, there are still some problems.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

After a year of constant effort, players are starting to wonder what's next. Outside of monthly and seasonal updates coupled with a couple of new events, there is no incentive for the players to keep going. Unless something happens to these islands that forces the players to ultimately rebuild.

This has been a question that has come up on numerous occasions. Animal Crossing players find themselves on a sticky wicket. On the one hand, there is immense love for a franchise that has been going strong for over two decades. On the flip side, a lack of fresh additions to the fifth title in the franchise brings a feeling of ennui.

This is a problem that could be easily fixed by destroying players’ carefully curated islands.

Can a natural disaster save Animal Crossing?

The Animal Crossing island goes through a range of weather conditions from snowstorms in the winter to rain showers in the later summer months. These, however, cause no destruction. These changes bring in heaps of new critters and flora that the players can install at various locations on their islands.

A natural disaster, however, might force the players to rebuild certain portions of their island and might be what players need to reignite that creative spark that has more or less turned to dust.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

A natural disaster that causes just enough damage will allow Animal Crossing players to do things differently or to do things they couldn't the first time around.

E3 Direct is around the corner, and Nintendo has officially announced that it will be present at the biggest stage of them all. It is possible that the devs are saving the best news for the last.

Data miners have uncovered evidence suggesting that a lot of changes are on the horizon. But at this point, leaks will just not suffice. The players will have to wait a while longer to find out what's in store for them.

