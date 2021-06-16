Animal Crossing: 10 useless things in New Horizons

Animal Crossing opens players up to a world of possibilities. The list is endless, as players can have so many items and can do so many things. Some items have become fan favorites, while others are pretty useless. Not every ability the players have is a good one either.

Here are some of the more useless things in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

10 useless things in Animal Crossing

10. Tadpoles

Tadpoles can be caught in Animal Crossing, and like anything else players catch, they can be sold for bells. However, tadpoles only get players 100 bells, so it's not even really worth the time to catch it.

Tadpoles in Animal Crossing. Image via New Horizons HQ

9. Cicada Shells

Cicada shells are pretty common, but also pretty useless. These can be sold, too, but for a measly 10 bells. Sure, it can add up, but that is one slow climb.

after seeing the amount of cicada shells littered around my yard this year I am absolutely FURIOUS that I have still not caught one in animal crossing — grace (@vtgrace1) May 25, 2021

8. Flies

Flies take a bit of effort to catch. Players have to leave out garbage, shoes or other things to attract them. They only fetch 60 bells, though, so it's really difficult to justify all the work.

7. Fleas

Fleas are pretty useless, but players have to catch them. Fleas will terrorize villagers, so island owners have the responsibility to take care of them, but they do nothing once caught. Except sell for a measly 70 bells, that is.

i love animal crossing because i’ll donate a single flea to the museum and blathers will be like you are the greatest scientific mind i have ever met — bay (@sweetczyIove) June 5, 2020

6. House size

The houses on Animal Crossing do not vary in size. They are all small. Tiny homes may be all the rage, but the vast majority of homes vary in size. If Animal Crossing truly mirrors the real world, players should be able to get bigger houses.

Houses in Animal Crossing. Image via Forbes

5. Learning emotions

This one isn't so much an item as it is a game mechanic, but its pretty useless, nonetheless. Learning emotions is something that is well beneath anyone who is playing Animal Crossing, and even in-game, these characters own their own islands. They shouldn't need to learn new emotions to react to things. Emotions are natural; this is not.

Learning emotions in Animal Crossing. Image via Animal Crossing World

4. DIY recipes

Some DIY recipes are useful, but most don't really benefit the players that much. Many players learn them or don't need the item, so when they receive it, it's pretty worthless.

3. Empty cans

There are three items referred to as "trash" in Animal Crossing. Empty cans are one of those things. These can be caught while fishing and cannot be sold, making them the definition of useless.

Empty cans are pretty useless. Image via Animal Crossing Wiki

2. Boots

These are the second of three items known as "trash." These have almost no use and are also caught when fishing. Fishing these up can be a huge disappointment. They are used to catch flies, but that's also pretty useless.

Animal Crossing trash. Image via Animal Crossing World

1. Tires

Tires have no use. These are the third and final member of the "trash" family and are quite an annoyance to fish up.

Lots of trash found. Image via Reddit

This player found quite a lot of useless items while fishing. What are the worst items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod