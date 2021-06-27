Top 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets

Even over a year after its release, Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons does not fail to surprise its userbase with many different secrets that were previously unknown. However, many of these facts remain secrets for quite a few players in the community.

This article aims to unveil these secrets for new and older players in the Animal Crossing community.

These Animal Crossing secrets should be better known

5) Rocks can be destroyed in the game

Rocks are quite useful in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They act as a source of bells, clay, and iron nuggets. However, the way they are placed may not suit a player's aesthetic. Thankfully, Nintendo has provided an option for players to remove rocks if needed.

Rocks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Polygon)

All players have to strike the rock with an ax or a shovel when they are powered up with fruit. Doing so will typically break the rock and destroy it. A new rock will appear somewhere on the island in a couple of days, so players need not worry about the source of their resources.

4) Villagers on any island affect visiting villagers

Animal Crossing villagers are segregated into eight personality types, namely snooty, lazy, jock, smug, cranky, peppy, sisterly, and normal. If a player's island only consists of a few types of villagers, the chances are that the villagers visiting will be of different personality types. This encourages players to invite more personality types to reside on their island.

Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via VG247)

3) Players can learn different emotes from different villagers

Every villager in Animal Crossing will have a specific emote they can teach the player. These emotes are usually based on their personality types. Therefore, different villagers can teach different emotes to players. Naturally, it's advisable to have at least one villager of each personality type on any Animal Crossing island.

2) Players can relocate trees

It's no secret that players can plant trees wherever they want in Animal Crossing. Of course, they need to plant the fruit wherever they want the tree to grow. However, in New Horizons, players can also uproot an existing tree and plant it elsewhere. Once they've eaten sufficient fruit, they will have the strength to uproot the tree and carry it in their pocket till they find a suitable location for their tree.

Trees in Animal Crossing (Image via Polygon)

1) Villagers can teach players DIY medicine recipes

Players might get stung by bees or wasps on their Animal Crossing islands. The normal way of getting rid of the swelling is by sleeping it off till the next day. However, in New Horizons, any nearby villager can also give players a DIY medicine recipe to eliminate the swelling. These recipes are usually also straightforward to make.

Wasp stings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Shacknews)

Edited by Srijan Sen