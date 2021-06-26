What is the Bug-Off in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Guide and Rewards 

Bug-Off is a recurring event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that takes place during the summer months.

The event takes place either on the third or fourth Saturday of the month, depending on what hemisphere the players reside in.

Northern Hemisphere Bug-Off 2021 Dates

June 26th, 2021

July 24th, 2021

August 28th, 2021

September 25th, 2021

Southern Hemisphere Bug-Off 2021 Dates

January 16th, 2021

February 20th, 2021

November 20th, 2021

December 18th, 2021

The event introduces Flick, a special character, who sets up his tent outside Resident Services as early as 5 a.m. However, the event doesn't begin until 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

To begin the event, Animal Crossing players will need to interact with Flick. Patrons of the fifth title in the franchise can participate as many times as they want. Sadly, only the first try is free, while all subsequent tries will cost 500 bells each.

Players get 3 minutes to catch as many bugs as they can (Image via Animal Crossing channel)

Every player gets three minutes to complete the challenge and the task involves collecting as many bugs as possible. Each bug guarantees 1 point, with 2 points being awarded as a bonus if players manage to catch at least 3 bugs during the challenge. Naturally, these bugs can be exchanged for exclusive items later on.

Bug-off trophies and rewards in Animal Crossing

After catching as many bugs as possible, players can interact with Flick to exchange them for rewards and trophies.

Each try costs 500 bells (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Interestingly, completing this event with friends will give players a heftier reward. Depending on the number of bugs the group catches, players will be able to earn 10 bonus points.

Additionally, Animal Crossing players can earn Bronze, Silver and Gold trophies once they earn 100, 200 and 300 points respectively.

Players can exchange bugs for adorable prizes (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Flick will offer the following rewards when players trigger the reciprocity clause. It is important to note that the special character will offer the following rewards in no specific order.

The rewards are:

Toy Cockroach

Toy Centipede

Termite Mound

Artisanal Bug Cage

Bug Cage Bag

Bug Aloha Shirt

Spider Doorplate

Ladybug Rug

Ladybug Umbrella

Butterfly Backpack

Butterfly Wall

Butterfly Wand

These rewards are extremely desirable, and considering that the event only takes place during the summer months, players shouldn't think twice about participating.

