'What was this again?' item guide in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

All Animal Crossing islands have a variety of villagers residing on them along with the players. Each of these villagers has a different personality type, but one thing that is common is that they are rather forgetful.

This means that the random items that players will find lying around on their island will most likely belong to one of their villager friends. These items are referred to as "Lost Items."

However, players may also have noticed another category in their inventory called "What was this again?"

Now, this category might be confusing, especially for newer players, as they might have an additional question regarding the item - "What should I do with this?"

This article acts as a guide to help players understand what this category of items is, and what they can do with it.

Also Read: How to create the perfect catchphrase for your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island

What are 'What was this again' items in Animal Crossing?

"What was this again" items are essentially just lost items that players pick up from their islands. However, if it is not returned to the rightful owner within that very day, the owner loses all memory of that item. Therefore, if it is not returned within the same day, the Lost Items will get shifted over to the "What was this again?" section.

Player finding a Lost Item in Animal Crossing (Image via Digital Trends)

Of course, it's not possible to hold on to every Lost Item players fail to return, since that would take up too much Inventory storage. But on the other hand, if they just drop it on the ground, it counts as trash. So what are players supposed to do with these "What was that again?" items?

Also Read: Animal Crossing: 5 amazing secrets, tips and tricks for New Horizons players

Players can give away the "What was that again?" items

There are two things that players can do with this category of items.

First, they can give it away to Timmy and Tommy Nook. Players won't get any Bells in exchange for these items, but the boys can take the item off the players' hands.

Giving "What was this again?" items to Timmy and Tommy (Image via SuperParent)

Alternatively, they can opt for the "Request cleanup" option by keeping the item on any surface. Normally, by doing this, the surface goes into the recycle bin while the "What was this again?" item disappears from the game altogether.

Villager rewarding player for returning lost item in Animal Crossing (Image via Imore)

Now, it is only ethically right to return the lost items to their rightful owners. In fact, doing so can earn players some rewards in return as well. However, if they fail to do so, they needn't worry about being stuck with the item forever.

Also Read: Animal Crossing players are finding out that New Horizons has a bit of a dark side

Edited by Nikhil Vinod