How to create the perfect catchphrase for your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island

Animal Crossing: New Horizons really gets the creative juices flowing for every player. The most enjoyable part of the game is customizing almost everything present on the player's island.

Players can form good bonds with villagers living on their island. If they become good enough friends, they will notice that every villager has a unique catchphrase which they usually say at the end of sentences.

However, the more exciting part about this is that after certain conditions are met, players have the option to customize this catchphrase too! So, they can assign unique catchphrases to the villagers on their island, which can keep up with the theme of the island.

How are catchphrases different from greetings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

A lot of players get confused between greetings and catchphrases. However, they are two completely different things. Catchphrases usually appear at the end of sentences, and are comparatively shorter than greetings.

Funny catchphrases for villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Moreover, catchphrases are, well, rather catchy. This means that players can often hear villagers picking up catchphrases from other villagers. Therefore, it is best to pick a neutral catchphrase that can go with the personality of every villager, and does not sound out of place when they say it.

Some catchphrase ideas

*yawn*

Ahoy

Ayye

Bruh

Bwahaha

Dawg

Goodness

Gorgeous

Good day

Huh

Howzzat

Homie

Jeez

Legendary

Love

Man/ My man

My beans

Meep meep

Pew pew

Potato

Real talk

Right on

Uh-oh

Up top

Yaassss

Yas Kween

Yo

These are only a few examples of catchphrases that players can assign to their Animal Crossing villagers. Players can come up with any funny or quirky saying or phrase that they would like to hear their villagers say.

Players must note that it is possible to change the catchphrase for any specific character if they do not want to hear them say it anymore. They simply have to visit Isabelle at Residential Services in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After this, they just have to select the character and click on "the way s/he talks". This will revert to their original catchphrase.

Reverting a villager's catchphrase in Animal Crossing (Image via USGamer)

Additionally, sometimes villagers themselves can request players to change their catchphrase if they have been using it for too long.

