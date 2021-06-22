Who is Cube in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what his role is

It is no wonder that one of the most popular villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a penguin. Animal Crossing has always featured a diverse roster of characters with varying personalities, complete with their own shortcomings and outlook towards life.

This makes the community experience of the game all the more real, and hence more fun, for players.

And now, players can meet Cube, the lazy emperor penguin from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With what seems to be buttons for eyes, many might mistake him for one of the characters in the game, who is not really an animal, like Stitches, the stuffed bear, or Ribbit, the robot frog.

However, Cube is genuine and can be a great friend to the players if they wish.

Meet Cube, the adorable penguin from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It has been a trend among the fan community to adore the lazy villagers, mainly because of their relaxed lifestyle and their laidback attitude towards life.

In a way, these villagers offer a break from the over-enthusiastic peppy villagers, the condescending snooty and smug villagers, or even the fitness freak jocks.

However, probably because they lead relatively carefree lives, lazy villagers get along well with almost every type of villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Cube is rather fun to hang out with, especially since he loves talking about food, comics, or superheroes. He gets along with cranky villagers once in a while but also annoys these snooty inhabitants from time to time.

His name, Cube, might reference ice cubes (no, not the rapper) since he is an Emperor Penguin found in the Arctic. His initial phrase "D-Dude" also seems to point to cold temperatures since people stutter while trying to talk in extremely cold temperatures.

Another interesting theory is that his name Cube refers to the GameCube, the 2001 home console from the house of Nintendo.

The claim has been backed by the fact that in some of the Animal Crossing games, his initial clothes were a GameCube logo t-shirt.

