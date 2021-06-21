How to obtain Wildest Dreams DIY recipe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the first things players have to do when they start playing Animal Crossing is crafting items to progress in the game. Now, to craft these items, players will have to obtain DIY recipes.

DIY recipes function as crafting mechanics within the game. Gamers can access these recipes through the DIY Recipes app on their Nook Phones. These recipes allow them to craft items at DIY workbenches after they have gathered the required materials.

One of the first recipes that users have to obtain is the Wildest Dreams recipe, which this article discusses.

What is the Wildest Dreams DIY recipe used for in Animal Crossing?

Wildest Dreams is one of the basic DIY recipes players will have to obtain towards the beginning of their Animal Crossing journey. It helps craft several items, like the Brick oven, Iron Wall Lamp, Hearth, and Plain sink.

The recipes for the same are as follows:

Brick Oven: Requires 8 Clay, 2 Iron Nuggets, and 6 Wood

Iron Wall Lamp: Requires 4 Iron Nuggets and 2 Clay

Hearth: Requires 2 Bamboo Pieces, 5 Iron Nuggets, 4 Clay and 5 Hardwood

Plain Sink: Requires 6 Wood, 4 Clay, and 1 Iron Nugget

Ironwood Kitchenette: Requires 4 Wood, 3 Iron Nuggets, 1 Ironwood Dresser and 1 Cutting Board

The Wildest Dreams DIY Set in Animal Crossing (Image via TheGamer)

Obtaining the WIldest Dream DIY recipe in Animal Crossing

The Wildest Dreams DIY recipe in Animal Crossing requires the player to pay 6890 Bells. It can be obtained from Nook's Cranny.

The Nook's Cranny cabinet in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo Insider)

Once they purchase the DIY For Beginners and the customization tutorial, users can access the Wildest Dreams DIY recipe. They will find it in the Miscellaneous tab in the Nook's Cranny cabinet.

