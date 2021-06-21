Who is Stitches in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is his role?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons features a roster of diverse characters with varying personalities, which makes the community experience of the game all the more real for the players. This life/community sim game is one of the most popular ones of its kind, not only because of the relaxing getaway it provides from the rigors of daily life, but also because of the different villagers who feature in the game.

Animal Crossing has always featured characters with different temperaments and outlooks towards life. These are not generic stock characters but complete ones with shortcomings and noticeable traits. This aspect makes this a successful franchise.

One such character is the lazy bear cub known as Stitches. He is an adorable villager and a favorite of many players. His name is appropriate as he is made up of patches of various colors and resembles a worn-out and repaired stuffed toy.

Also read: Who is Hornsby in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is her role

Meet Stitches, the patched-up lazy bear cub from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

From the looks of it, it seems Stitches is aware that he is a stuffed toy meant for children. Even the interior of his home looks like it is meant for a child, with kiddie furniture and colorful wallpaper.

His catchphrases are also references to the art of making stuffed toys. It hints at the fact that he is not really an animal, like Ribbot the robot frog, and Coco, the rabbit made of coconuts.

Being a lazy villager, this "Teddy bear" is quite friendly and easy to get along with. In general, lazy villagers get along well with normal, peppy, smug and sisterly villagers, occasionally with cranky villagers. However, lazy villagers often end up confusing and enraging Jock villagers and snooty villagers in Animal Crossing due to the stark differences in their lifestyle.

As their name suggests, lazy villagers in Animal Crossing are known for their laid-back and relaxed lifestyle, along with their passion for food. This makes them good friends to hang out with, usually for relaxing activities and activities involving food, like fishing.

Edited by Srijan Sen