Who is Hornsby in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is her role

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a roster of diverse characters with varying lifestyles and ideologies, which makes the community experience of the game all the more real. Above everything else, none of the characters are inherently perfect and have a lot of flaws, but most of them will do their best to help the player.

A good example of this would be the lazy blue rhino, Hornsby, who is a favorite of many players and for good reason. Hornsby is a lazy villager whose love for food and relaxation can be topped by nothing. According to her Pocket Camp profile, she aspired to be a comedian but failed because none of her jokes turned out to be funny.

However, this does not get her down, as she simply chooses not to worry about this stuff. By nature, Hornsby is a carefree person, who chooses to spend her life not worrying about a thing.

Meet Hornsby, the lazy blue rhino from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Being a laid back person, Hornsby gets along with almost every villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, be it peppy, cranky or even other lazy villagers. However, she might, at times, get into a conflict with the snooty villagers, mainly because they do not approve of her lazy lifestyle.

Lazy villagers in general do not get along much with jock villagers as well, because of the latter's obsession with fitness and exercise which is the opposite of the life of relaxation and food as adopted by the lazy ones.

Even the apartment that Hornsby lives in reflects her laid back lifestyle. He lives in a low-budget apartment, the type which is usually associated with stoner characters played by Seth Rogen. She has a mini-fridge with a mug on top, which sits next to a pile of zen cushions.

However, Hornsby comes across as pretty relatable and rather sweet and is the favorite villager for many players out there.

