Customize your Animal Crossing island during summers with these extravagant items 

Summer is in full flow for Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere. Update 1.10 and 1.10.0a added several changes to the game, including the Wedding Season, Father's Day and the Internal Children's Day events, which were initially not programmed into the game.

Considering Animal Crossing: New Horizons follows real-time, the events and the critters make their appearance depending on when they appear in real life. This gives players a limited time window to grab seasonal items and critters before they become unavailable for a long time.

Players can use these seasonal items for various purposes. They can craft seasonal items to sell at a good profit, or players can use these items to decorate their islands.

Decorative items Animal Crossing players need this summer

Lifeguard chair

This item can be redeemed by exchanging Nook Miles and comes in 5 variants: blue, white, red, yellow and green.

The beach is perhaps the most important segment of the island during summer. The lifeguard chair will sit well with the theme of your island in summers.

On a similar note, players can also grab beach chairs, which are available for 920 bells. These chairs can be obtained from Nook's Cranny during summer. The beach chairs, too, are available in different colors like blue, pink, green, orange, colorful, and polka dots.

Sand castle

The sand castle is perhaps one of the most exquisite items that the players can get this summer. It is important to note that it is only available during summers and can be purchased from Nook's Cranny for 2,100 bells.

Unlike other items that come with several variants, the sand castle only has two variants: Natural and White sand. However, both items will look extremely extravagant on the beach of your island.

Frozen treats

Players will be able to witness Animal Crossing villagers walking around with iced lollies during summers. Although this feature isn't available to players, it still looks extremely adorable as characters can be seen taking small bites at regular intervals.

Be that as it may, players can keep frozen treats as a decorative item on their island during summers. It is an item that needs to be crafted and comes in different flavors like berry, kiwifruit, chocolate mint, citrus, vanilla and chocolate.

Palm tree lamp

This is another summer item that can only be crafted using a DIY recipe. DIY recipes can be caught by shooting down balloons that hover over your island's beach.

These palm tree lamps work like just another lamp but look like palm trees. Unlike a lot of other crafted items, the palm tree lamps can be easily customized.

It comes in 4 variants: natural, tropical, cute and cool.

