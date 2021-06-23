Animal Crossing: 5 amazing secrets, tips and tricks for New Horizons players

Animal Crossing is a relatively simple game. Gameplay and features in New Horizons aren't complex. Young kids can play the game well. The game is fun, whether it's with all villagers or features unlocked or not. Even so, there are some tips and tricks to make the game a little bit better for players.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has opened up players to a whole world of possibilities relative to other entries in the franchise. With that in mind, there can be a lot of things that aren't readily available for players that are a lot of fun.

Animal Crossing tips and tricks

5. Alien invasion

If players are awake on Saturdays at 3:33 a.m, the game has a little secret. If players sit in front of a TV at the right time on the right day, Animal Crossing has a really cool surprise for them - an alien invasion, or so it seems. The aliens will speak their language and perhaps warn players of their impending arrival. It's a really cool and scary feature for players who enjoy that sort of thing.

Alien invasion in Animal Crossing. Image via YouTube

4. Demon dogs

In keeping with the scary theme from the first Animal Crossing secret here, this one is also a bit frightening, but cool nonetheless. When players interact with the doghouse furniture item, which is craftable, they are met with frightening red eyes and a ferocious growl.

Scary dog eyes in a doghouse. Image via YouTube

3. Godzilla

Perhaps the most popular monster of all-time, Godzilla can be purchased as a "monster statue" from Nook's Cranny. When placed, this statue has an interesting interaction option. The feared Titan can breathe fire when interacted with. This is a really great little Easter egg for fans of Animal Crossing and Warner Brothers' MonsterVerse.

Godzilla breathing fire in Animal Crossing. Image via YouTube

2. Shopping after hours

While Nook's Cranny closes at 10 p.m. and the Nook boys will kick players out after that, the Able Sisters Tailor Shop does not. Many players might think they close when it becomes closing time, but they won't kick them out at any point.

1. Fishing after it rains

Fishing after it has rained on the island will increase the chances of finding rare fish. These are great for donating to the museum or bringing in a lot of bells. Fishing after it rains and even while it rains can get players some really rare fish.

What are some other secrets, tips and tricks for players to try out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

