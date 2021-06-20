Animal Crossing: How to breed flowers on New Horizons

In Animal Crossing, one thing most players focus on is island design. Designing an island gives players the power to completely design and customize their island. This lets them create whatever they want.

Some Animal Crossing players theme their islands, and others recreate popular things like stores or buildings from real life and even other forms of media.

Some players, however, ignore all of that in favor of just being creative and have created some really great islands. These islands stand to benefit most from some of the more simple additions. Trees, plants, and flowers are some of the best additions to an Animal Crossing island.

Flowers can be acquired in different ways, and different kinds can be added.

Breeding flowers in Animal Crossing

Some flowers can't be purchased, acquired, or grown naturally. They need to be bred in order to grow. Otherwise, Animal Crossing players will miss out on a lot of flowers that can really spice up their islands.

Every player has a native flower on their island. This will vary, but the flowers that don't grow natively can be acquired in a few ways. Players can visit an island that has them and get them or have seeds mailed to them from a friend who has them.

For lilies, there are a few options when breeding them. Red and red lilies will breed and produce black lilies. Yellow and red lilies will produce orange, and the combination of red and white lilies will produce pink.

My mom got a bunch of lilies from somewhere since last year and now they're all blooming and they're a bunch of different colors but they're all ones that are also in Animal Crossing so it's like, Wow, Just Like My Video Games! — hamstercorpse, the Sleep Deprived (@hamstercorp) June 15, 2021

For roses, there are a lot more options. Red and white will produce pink roses. Purple and red will produce a hybrid pink. Hybrid pink and yellow will create a hybrid red. Hybrid red and hybrid red will produce hybrid blue. Black roses that are watered with a golden watering can result in gold roses. Hybrid colors are a different shade than the original.

Roses in Animal Crossing. Image via Digital Trends

For mums, white and red make pink. White and white makes purple. Red and yellow will make a hybrid yellow. It is identical to yellow, but when paired with itself, it produces hybrid purple, which also looks identical to purple. Put two of those together, and hybrid green is the result.

Mums in Animal Crossing. Image via Digital Trends

For pansies, white and white makes blue. Yellow and red make orange. Red and blue makes hybrid red, which is identical to red, but produces hybrid purple when bred with itself. For windflowers, orange and red produce pink. White and white will result in blue. Pink and blue will produce hybrid red, which is identical to red, but is needed to pair with itself and make purple.

Red and white hyacinths will breed and make pink. White and white will result in blue. Red and yellow make orange, and two orange hyacinths make purple. For cosmos, yellow and red make orange. White and red make pink. Two orange cosmos will make black.

Finally, for tulips, these are the combinations. Red and red breed to black, red and yellow breed to orange, red and white make pink and two orange tulips will produce purple tulips.

Edited by suwaidfazal