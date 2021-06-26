Best updates and events coming to Animal Crossing in July 

June, the busiest month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is endin, and players are gradually heading into July. As far as months go in the life simulation title, sadly, July is the quietest.

However, this doesn't mean that July doesn't bring in new content to the game. The beginning of any new month brings in an array of new critters which are available for a limited time.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, each new month is also associated with a specific set of events that bring in heaps of limited-time items that can either be sold for a good profit or can be utilized in crafting a wide range of in-game items.

Changes coming to Animal Crossing in July

Seaosnal items

July is perhaps the only month in the game that doesn't bring in any new crafting materials in both the Hemispheres. This essentially means that players can continue collecting summer shells in the Northern Hemisphere and snowflakes in the Southern Hemisphere.

Summer shells and snowflakes still available in the game in July (Image via Mayor Mori)

The Tanabata Festival, Marine Day and Cowboy Festival are the major attractions in July, even though they are events repeating from last year.

Despite the lack of any new events, there are still a few limited time items to look forward to.

Weather

Players in the northern hemisphere are in the middle of summer while Animal Crossing patrons in the southern hemisphere are experiencing extremely cold winters.

Cumulonimbus clouds are visible at the peak of summer (Image via GoNintendo)

July won't bring any significant changes in the weather, but fans can expect to see some minor adjustments throughout the month.

Interestingly, Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere will witness the rare Cumulonimbus clouds in the second half of July. These clouds appear at the peak of summer on partially cloudy days.

Fishing tourney

July 10th will bring the third fishing tourney event of the year to the game in a month that is struggling with significant updates.

C.J. will be available on the island to give players a brief about the event and also reward them for completing the event.

Bug off takes place on July 31st (Image via Myor Mori)

The bug-off event is another one to look forward to. Animal Crossing players will witness the second bug-off event in July after the one in June. Unfortunately, it is a summer activity, so it is only available to players in the Northern Hemisphere.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod