Shooting star time and how to make a wish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Shooting Stars and the Northern Lights are two of the most popular attractions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Like in real life, these events in the game are mesmerizing and uncommon.

Interestingly, wishing upon shooting stars is also the only way to bless the island with Star Fragments, which can craft various wands.

Shooting Stars only occur during clear nights (Image via GoNintendo)

These shooting stars are more likely to appear during meteor showers. These showers last for a long time, from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Over the next nine hours, hundreds of shooting stars will cross the skies on the player's islands. It is important to note that this only happens during clear nights. Talking to villagers will give players an idea of when to expect these meteor showers.

Celeste is a character who appears in the game only during such showers. Upon interacting with her for the first time, she awards the players a DIY recipe to craft a Star Wand.

How to wish on a shooting star in Animal Crossing

The players will need to move to a place on the island with a clear view of the sky. Tilting the joystick a little will give Animal Crossing players a good look at the clear night sky.

Shooting star turns yellow for a second whenever you make a wish (Image via GoNintendo)

Players will have to make sure that they aren't holding any tools while wishing on a shooting star. If done correctly, the player will fold their hands, and the shooting star will turn bright yellow for a second.

Players can keep doing this until 4:00 a.m. These showers occur in waves, insinuating that there might be a lull in between. However, Animal Crossing players should make the most of this, as meteor showers are pretty uncommon.

Earning star fragments

If the aforementioned process is successful, players will need to head to the beach of their islands to grab Star Fragments. These are of three types:

Star fragment

Large star fragment

A constellation based star fragment

Star Fragments appear a day after you wish on a shooting star (Image via GoNintendo)

These Star Fragments can be used to craft an array of items, most popular of which is Wands and rare furniture.

Constellation Fragments

The constellation fragments players get depends on the zodiac active in the game at that time.

Aries fragment can be found between March 21st to April 19th (Image via GoNintendo)

It is important to note that constellation fragments remain the same for Animal Crossing players of both Hemispheres. This means that if the Gemini zodiac is active, players will receive the Geminin fragment.

These fragments are extremely exquisite, and players should avoid selling them. Instead, Celeste rewards players with DIY recipes that make the most of these fragments.

