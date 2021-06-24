Animal Crossing: Top 5 Stylish Hairstyles in New Horizons 

Visiting a hair salon might be considered a health hazard right now, but Animal Crossing players can flaunt their most stylish looks in the game.

Apart from having an enormous variety of wardrobe options, the fifth title in the long-running franchise also enables its patrons to customize their characters' hair.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Potential updates coming out of E3 2021

However, Animal Crossing players have access to only 8 hairstyles and 8 hair colors when they start the game, but more hairstyles and corresponding colors can be unlocked as players upgrade their homes and complete various tasks.

Acquiring a mirror will enable players to customize their hair (Image via Animal Crossing world) Players can unlock exquisite hairstyles by redeeming Nook Miles (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Animal Crossing isn't the most sincere in informing players how they can change their appearance. To unlock more hairstyles and to change their look, players need to gain a mirror first. There are a couple of ways to do this.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans disappointed by lack of updates at E3 2021

First, Animal Crossing players can interact with the villagers to grab a DIY recipe from them.

Redeeming Nook Miles allows players to earn exquisite hairstyles (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Second, players need to look out for bottles containing DIY recipes that can be found washed up on their beaches.

Third, Animal Crossing players can shoot down balloons that hover over their islands beaches. Moreover, mirrors can also be purchased from Nook's Cranny.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Upcoming events in July and their corresponding limited-time items

Acquiring a mirror will enable players to customize their characters. Interestingly, players get access to six additional hairstyles as soon as they craft a mirror.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Nintendo looms over E3 2021 with a huge layer of a disappointment for New Horizons players

Apart from these, Animal Crossing players can also unlock some exquisite hairstyles which can only be redeemed using Nook Miles. Players earn Nook Miles by completing tasks and selling items.

Players will need to earn a total of 9,600 Nook Miles to unlock all hairstyles (Image via Animal Crossing Twitter)

After earning a good amount of Nook Miles, gamers can access the green Nook Stop kiosk at Resident Services. After selecting the option to redeem Nook Miles, players can purchase the following hair packs:

Top 8 Pop Hairstyles — 2,400 Nook Miles

Top 8 Cool Hairstyles — 2,400 Nook Miles

Top 8 Stylish Hair Colors — 3,000 Nook Miles

Top 6 Stylish Hairstyles — 1,800 Nook Miles

Stylish Hairstyles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The following is a list of top Stylish Hairstyles that were added to Animal Crossing as part of the Winter Update in November last year.

6 Stylish Hairstyles were added to Animal Crossing in November (Image via more)

Players can purchase up to 8 hair colors using Nook Miles to go along with the 6 Stylish Hairstyles.

Players can purchase 8 hair colors using Nook Miles (Image via imore)

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Legend of Zelda crossover at E3 explained

Edited by Nikhil Vinod