Isle of the Dead - All you need to know about the Mysterious painting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players have the option of giving their household a touch of culture and aestheticism by decorating it with paintings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As players might be aware, paintings are available for sale in Animal Crossing from a villager called Jolly Redd. However, many of the paintings available at Jolly Redd's shop are forgeries of real paintings available in the game.

Many players have made the mistake of spending their Miles on the wrong artwork. And it gets really tricky too, since players can only buy one of the four artworks on display at Jolly Redd's shop. It is also possible for all the four paintings on display to be fakes.

Now, there is one painting that has particularly captured the attention of the art enthusiasts of Animal Crossing. Usually referred to as the Mysterious Painting, this one is a copy of the third version of Arnold Böcklin's "Isle of the Dead," painted in 1883.

Quite a famous piece of art both in the game and in real life, the Mysterious Painting is available at a rather reasonable price of 4980 Miles. Players can use it to decorate their homes, donate it to the museum, or they can put it on display at the Art Gallery. Although many of the paintings sold by Redd are fake, the Mysterious Painting is the only one in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that does not have a duplicate.

Meet Redd, the dealer of exquisite art dealer from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Redd is a rather sly fox, literally, with a sneaky, sleazy, crafty, and sarcastic personality. He also considers Tom Nook to be his business rival, referring to him as "that raccoon in an apron."

A sneaky fellow, Redd is infamous for selling forged paintings to his customers. And here's a fun piece of trivia: Prior to New Leaf, there was not really any visible difference between an authentic and a fake painting in Animal Crossing. It really is advisable to look out for the fox, as he is a rather cunning businessman who lives to make a fool out of his customers.

