Animal Crossing: Who is Luna and what is her role in New Horizons?

Following the release of Animal Crossing: New Leaf in 2012, Luna has become one of the most unique villagers in the game. Who is she, though, and what does she do in New Horizons?

There are many different villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and they all have different roles. Some help in building and designing an island. Others sell things or help players acquire certain in-game items. Others run the island, like Isabelle or Tom Nook. Each villager has something they do, and some players find certain ones to be more valuable than others.

Luna in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Visiting dream islands in Animal Crossing used to require a dream code to visit, but not anymore once Luna arrived to change that.

Now, players can avoid the annoying process of hunting down a dream code to explore the island. They can simply visit something new without it.

Luna is a tapir in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and can be found, fittingly, in the Dream Suite adjacent to Club LOL. She is unlocked by talking to Isabelle when she falls asleep at her desk.

Luna will fall asleep sometimes randomly and when she does, players can talk to unlock her.

Dreaming with Luna. Image via Animal Crossing World

Luna has dark blonde hair in a bun with three white flowers. She has dark skin and three blue freckles under each eye. Coupled with that, she has pink eyeshadow and dresses akin to a nurse.

This is somewhat fitting because her role as a sleep expert can be considered part of the medical field.

Luna can send players to the dream island. Image via Republic World

Players can select "I want to dream" and Luna will do the rest. This is a somewhat new feature in New Horizons as the dream islands functioned a bit differently in other iterations.

Luna is a fan favorite villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and is very useful because of her role as the sleep expert on the island.

