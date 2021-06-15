Animal Crossing: 5 villagers who aren't animals

Animal Crossing features villages where animals interact and live with players. Villagers, as they are aptly referred to, come in all different shapes and sizes. However, not all of them are animals. In fact, some are human-like the player avatars. Others have been stylized as robots or other metallic objects.

For other Nintendo game players, they'll take note of the fact that in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Villager fighter is a human villager. All eight of the possible variations of that fighter are human. Here are the five most notable non-animal villagers in Animal Crossing games.

On this day 8 years ago, an artwork poster was released for Villager to commemorate him joining the Super Smash Bros. roster in SSB4. pic.twitter.com/LyU0SKPuxt — Fighting Game Anniversaries (@FGAnniversaries) June 12, 2021

5 Animal Crossing villagers who aren't animals

#5 - Ribbot

Ribbot, as the name suggests, is a robot. A robot frog, to be exact. Ribbot is made entirely of metal and wears a blue hoodie. Even though he is a robot, he doesn't carry an umbrella when it rains, just like all other frog villagers in Animal Crossing.

Ribbot in Animal Crossing. Image via YouTube

#4 - Sprocket

Sprocket is also robotic, but he is based on an ostrich. Sprocket was originally exclusive to GameCube games but is now in all Animal Crossing games. Sprocket loves music, as evidenced by his setup. He is a green robot with a red outfit.

Sprocket. Image via YouTube

Also read: Which villagers are the most savage?

#3 - Del

Del, while appearing more animal-like than the others, is actually not an animal. Del is a metallic villager that is based on the Japanese battleship Yamato. Del loves physical activities.

I was shook when I found out there’s some Animal Crossing villagers hat AREN’T ACTUAL ANIMALS???? Apparently Del (among a few others, but Del is my example since he’s on my island) IS A STRAIGHT UP ROBOT? I— — Cat (@iCatLady97) June 11, 2021

#2 - Stitches

Stitches, while resembling a bear, is a stuffed bear. This is evidenced by the sewing and stitches used to hold this villager together. Stitches loves to play in Animal Crossing.

Stitches in Animal Crossing. Image via The Centurion Report Villager from Super Smash Bros. Image via Smashpedia

#1 - Villager

The aforementioned villager that appeared in Super Smash Bros. is also from Animal Crossing: Wild World, New Leaf, and City Folk. While this villager isn't a part of New Horizons, it is still arguably the most notable villager.

Villager from Super Smash Bros. Image via Shacknews

These are some of the most notable villagers in Animal Crossing who aren't even animals. Who are the best villagers in the game? Who are the worst?

Edited by suwaidfazal