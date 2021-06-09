Animal Crossing players can't wait to get rid of these Villagers

In Animal Crossing, players can invite villagers to live on their island. This is necessary for certain parts of the game. Some of the villagers, like Lucky and Merengue, are great and have become fan favorites. Others, though, are not so much. Some villagers have received a lot of hate from players.

Some villagers are known to be mean to the players they live with. This causes strife on the island, but there is a solution. Villagers can be kicked off a player's island. Sometimes they'll leave on their own, but other times they need a nudge. Here are the top 5 villagers that players want to get rid of.

One of the worst mechanics in Animal Crossing games is villagers leaving, sometimes without you knowing. It's just really sad and honestly makes me not wanna play the game : / — Lady D's Biggest Fan, ItsOcean (@KingFishOcean) June 4, 2021

5 villagers Animal Crossing players hate

5) Coco

Coco, while not the worst villager out there, has drawn the ire of many Animal Crossing players. She's quite creepy, with an open, dark hole for a mouth and two piercingly dark holes where eyes should go. That and the brown color scheme and bland aesthetic make her a top choice for island removal.

4) Barold

Barold, while not as mean as other villagers, is just plain boring. He has a boring personality, a boring conversation style, just a boring villager in general. Barold even has a boring house, and he has complete control over how it looks! Safe to say, fans would rather not see Barold anymore.

Barold in Animal Crossing. Image via YouTube

3) Sly

Sly, an alligator themed villager, is a competitive and confident villager. He has a "Jock" personality. Sly will often yell "Hoorah" for no reason or in the middle of conversations. He's also obsessed with working out, which can come off as demeaning to players. Players consider him a fairly obnoxious villager and would like to avoid seeing him anymore.

Sly, an alligator villager in Animal Crossing. Image via Fishbowl

2) Eloise

Eloise is perhaps the most critical villager in Animal Crossing. Her entire personality is said to be based on being critical. She'll criticize an island, outfits and anything else she doesn't like. This has made her one of the most hated villagers ever.

1) Rodney

Rodney is considered one of the more mean villagers, one of Animal Crossing's biggest trolls. He's also pretty universally hated, as there is an entire subreddit that is dedicated to stoking the flames of hatred for Rodney. He's rude, and his appearance is sloppy at best. Players do not want to see him on their island. There's even a petition to remove him.

Rodney is one of the most hated Villagers. Image via Change.org

Rodney might end up getting removed from Animal Crossing after all, depending on how this petition goes. Several villagers are hated by Animal Crossing players, but Rodney seems to have garnered the majority of it.

