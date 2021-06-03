Animal Crossing: The most savage villagers

Across the years, Animal Crossing has had many NPCs roam the islands. They are called Villagers. Historically, the characters around the players can be quite mean. Even Tom Nook was a mean character, threatening those who didn't pay him back in previous iterations. He has since calmed down and become a much gentler landlord, but the Villagers still like to get insults in.

fuck it, animal crossing villagers being mean thread pic.twitter.com/UfwGBk3ZBw — i love mara (@scrpiomars) February 23, 2020

Villagers being mean has been a staple of the franchise since its first iteration in 2001. Some fans appreciate the humor in all of it, but sometimes Villagers can take it a bit too far and may need to be removed for a player's wellbeing.

Meanest things Animal Crossing Villagers have said

A Villager by the name of Bones is a particularly mean character. In the tweet below, he can be seen threatening a player with bodily harm. The look on his face does not match the words coming out of his mouth.

Not mine but pic.twitter.com/l66M7kQrOc — Koiji Chan (@KoijiChan) April 26, 2020

A Villager named Tank in the image below is seen telling a player he wants to leave their island. It doesn't get much harsher than that. Players work hard on their Animal Crossing islands, and this kind of response is just plain hurtful.

Tank is one of the mean villagers. Image via HyperX

In Animal Crossing, players have the unique ability to craft their outfits and wardrobe with all kinds of combos. Shirts, hats, pants and other items can be decided upon by the player. They have total control over what they wear. Klaus is not a fan of some of the things that players choose to wear. The facial expression in the image below says it all.

A particularly rude Villager. Image via TechRaptor

Here, Tammy is upset about something and has resorted to yelling at the player. The context is unclear, but it's safe to assume that yelling at a player isn't the correct response — especially not a player that's providing a home on their island.

Tammy is quite unhappy. Image via Fanbyte

Along with being just plain rude to players, Villagers can fight amongst themselves. This places a unique burden on players and they often have to play the role of mediator and sometimes even a therapist to help Villagers when they're upset.

Villagers can be helpful and funny, but they can also be mean. They provide some enjoyment to Animal Crossing. Without them, the islands just wouldn't be the same. So, if they're mean to players, it's important to remember just how important they really are.

